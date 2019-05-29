National uniform company's premises goes up for sale

Investors in with a sporting chance as national uniform company's premises goes up for sale







The land and buildings housing national company New Zealand Uniforms Hamilton premises have been placed on the market for sale.

The unit title block at 1/244 Tristram Street, in Hamilton's inner city, encompasses the retail and warehouse premises of reputable nationwide uniform distributor, New Zealand Uniforms.

The solid commercial building, prominently positioned on the corner of Rostrevor and Tristram Streets, is leased by Cintrine Developments, trading as New Zealand Uniforms, on a six year lease, with one three year right of renewal, generating annual income of $98,000 plus GST per annum.

New Zealand Uniforms provides hi vis’ workwear, medical, chefs, hospitality, athletes, team sports, business and school informs, backpacks, caps and beanies from a large number of brands, screen printing and embroidery plus corporate gifts among its vast range of clothing and accessories.

The land and building are now being marketed for sale at auction on June 27 by Bayleys Hamilton. Salespeople Rebecca Bruce and David Cashmore said the 424 square metre floor area of the single level property is on the main thoroughfare for crossing from one end of Hamilton's central business district to the other and is surrounded by other commercial buildings, including PGG Wrightson nearby.







Ms Bruce said the property had a substantial showroom, 10 onsite car parks and excellent accessibility via two entrances. The building has an A-grade seismic rating.

“The old adage of location, location, location rings emphatically for commercial property and this property has it in abundance with visibility at its roundabout location right in the public eye, accessibility and high profile signage,” Ms Bruce said.

NZ Uniforms started business in 1994 by the founder and chief executive David Bunnell, supplying sports uniforms to teams for both on and off field wear.

Since then the company has grown to one of the biggest uniform suppliers in New Zealand for schools, sports and small businesses. It has 14 retail shops throughout the country servicing the students, parents and whanau of more than 150 schools in the Auckland region, Hamilton, Rotorua, Tauranga, Whakatane, Masterton, the Wellington region, Christchurch and Dunedin, with plans for a total of 25 stores in the pipeline over the next few years

The company also wholesales uniforms to more than 250 school, as well as sports clubs and businesses. NZ Uniforms’ marketing said its business ethos is to make uniforms universally accessible giving everybody, along with the opportunity to present their brand and image to its full potential.



