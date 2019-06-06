Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bell Gully advises Fletcher Building on Formica Group sale

Thursday, 6 June 2019, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Bell Gully

Press release – Thursday 6 June 2019

Bell Gully advises Fletcher Building on sale of Formica Group

Bell Gully, together with Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, New York, advised Fletcher Building on the successful sale of the Formica Group to Broadview (a member of HAL Trust group, which is listed on the Amsterdam stock exchange) for US$840 million (NZ$1.2 billion). The deal settled on Tuesday 4 June 2019 (New Zealand time).

The Formica Group is an industry leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of innovative surfacing products for commercial and residential applications, employing over 3,000 people across North America, Asia and Europe. The sale completes Fletcher Building’s strategy to divest its non-core businesses, following the divestment of the Roof Tile Group in November 2018, which Bell Gully also advised Fletcher Building on.

Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of Fletcher Building, Charles Bolt, commented that “the teamwork between Bell Gully, Sullivan & Cromwell and the rest of the deal team and the level of support they provided were key elements in the successful completion of the transaction”.

Bell Gully partner Brynn Gilbertson said “Fletcher Building is a long-standing and valued client of Bell Gully so it is very pleasing to be able to assist it in this strategically important transaction”.

The Fletcher Building transaction team included Group General Counsel Charles Bolt and General Counsel – Corporate Sara Wheeler. The Bell Gully team included Brynn Gilbertson, Jennifer Coote, Caroline Dekker, Murray King, Jennifer Gunser and Mat McKay and the Sullivan & Cromwell team included partner George Sampas and associates Mimi Wu and Lisa Morales.

ENDS




© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from Bell Gully on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Climate Summary: 4th Warmnest Autumn, 3rd Warmest May On Record

May temperatures were above average or well above average across the entire country, with the most unusually warm temperatures in the South Island. More>>

10-Month Crown Accounts: Tax Revenue Above Forecasts (So Far)

Core Crown tax revenue of $71.1 billion was $2.3 billion (3.3%) above forecast. Within this, other individuals tax was $0.9 billion (24.1%) above forecast, corporate tax $0.6 billion (4.8%) and GST $0.5 billion (2.6%) above forecast. More>>

ALSO:

Accommodation, Energy Use, Screen Industry, ISPs: Four Surveys To End

The surveys will cease because Stats NZ is under significant cost pressures and is no longer able to run them based on present funding. Some of these surveys were run in consultation, and with funding, from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment. More>>

ALSO:

'Kiwi Act' Categories: Foreign Minister Welcomes Better US Visa Access

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has welcomed US State Department confirmation that New Zealanders will be able to apply for multiple-entry business visas from next week. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 