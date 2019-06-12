Make the most of the increase in exports - It won't last

The biggest increase in volume of meat and dairy products in five years boosted our manufacturing sales in the March quarter.

50 shades of green spokesman, Mike Butterick suggested Kiwi’s make the most of the money now because it won’t last into the future.

“With farms going to forestry at a rate of knots our prosperity from meat and dairy won’t continue,” Mike Butterick said.

“While its great meat and dairy increased by 11% you need good fertile land to farm.

“When that land goes into forestry there’s no return to New Zealand for almost 30 years.

“While the right tree in the right place is great the blanket planting of productive farms isn’t.

“The government needs to act now and stop blanket forestry or the horse driving our economy will have well and truly bolted,” Mike Butterick said.











