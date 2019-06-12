Dragon eases the documentation burden of professionals



SYDNEY, Australia, 12 June 2019 - Professionals in New Zealand’s financial services, banking and accounting sectors are increasingly faced with the need to meet growing compliance mandates, reduce costs and improve client services.

Speech recognition solutions such as Nuance’s Dragon can help professionals work better, faster and smarter to realise these goals because they help you power through your documentation work.

Nuance’s Dragon Professional software for Windows systems understands the sound of your voice and the language you use to transform spoken words into text to create more detailed, compliant documentation, faster than ever before.

By simply using your voice, you can create reports, documents and other paperwork three times faster than by keyboarding, and with up to 99% accuracy.

Better still, as Dragon leverages the latest in Deep Learning technology, it constantly learns and adapts to your unique voice and environmental variations even while you are dictating to deliver new levels of personalised accuracy and productivity.

The speed and precision of Dragon helps save you time and money while increasing your productivity and lets you focus on what matters most, delivering the best possible personalised client service.

Improving Compliance For many professionals capturing client conversations, disclosure regarding commissions and fees, discussions concerning conflicts of interests and general client instructions is increasingly important so as to meet compliance requirements.







With Dragon, client communication and instructions can be documented immediately and accurately. You can then feed the information back into your CRM systems or simply maintain it within the relevant client file. The process also creates an auditable trail to help ensure compliance.

Working from Anywhere at Anytime Some speech recognition solutions also let you keep up with financial documentation from any location. Powered by the cloud, Nuance’s mobile app, Dragon Anywhere, delivers the powerful, professional productivity features of Dragon desktop speech recognition to Android and iOS mobile devices. This lets you complete and share documentation – by voice – directly on your device while you are on the move.

Plus, with Dragon Anywhere you can also automatically transcribe recorded notes or voice files of another single speaker into text quickly and easily. This lets you record client conversations in real-time and then create detailed, personalised action plans at a time that suits you.

Improving the Customer Relationship As speech recognition solutions let you create high quality documents quickly and easily, you have more time to focus on what really matters – improving client responsiveness, adding value to your client relationships and growing your customer base.

Further, the ability to document all client interaction accurately and in detail, aids transparency. At the touch of a button you can see exactly what was discussed and agreed so as to avoid any miscommunication that may erode client trust.

Increasing Your Productivity By using your voice you can also complete other daily tasks faster including setting up meetings, managing emails, creating spreadsheets and preparing client presentations.

‘We are in a time poor world but Dragon has helped me achieve the greatest increase in my business productivity,’ explains Tony Gillett, Managing Director, Retirewell Financial Planning.

According to Tony there is no doubt that the ability to streamline documentation and routine administrative tasks has also helped him save money and valuable time so that he can focus on offering his clients more.

More information on Nuance Dragon is available at: https://www.nuance.com/en-nz/dragon.html



