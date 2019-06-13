Pāmu deer milk cosmetics goes on sale in Korea

Pāmu Deer Milk is on sale in Korea as the key active ingredient in a range of cosmetics marketed by Yuhan Corporation, South Korea’s top pharmaceutical company. This is the first time New Zealand deer milk has been sold for use in the Asian beauty industry.

The skin care products are being marketed under the recently unveiled ‘Deerest’ brand and the line-up of products is available through Yuhan’s “New Origin” brand stores and online.

Pāmu (Landcorp Faming Limited) signed a ground-breaking partnership with Yuhan to supply Pāmu Deer Milk for its range of cosmetic products in December 2018.

Pāmu Chief Executive Steven Carden, speaking at Fieldays, Mystery Creek, said that it was really pleasing to see the new cosmetics range on sale in Korea.

“Pāmu has been working closely with Yuhan this last year as it developed a range of deer milk cosmetic products developed for its first move into the Korean beauty market. It is fantastic to see Pāmu Deer Milk feature in such a range of cosmetics and for them to be available in such a growing market.

“The Korean beauty market is worth around US$13 billion annually, and having a unique product, such as deer milk, in such a lucrative market is truly exciting. While early days, the investment in time and innovation that we have put into developing deer milk as a food and cosmetics ingredient is showing a positive future.

“Our partnership with Yuhan is critical in terms of securing future opportunities for deer milk,” Carden said

"It is incredibly important that we partner with strategic companies like Yuhan, who are committed to research and development and the commercialisation of products containing unique ingredients such as deer milk.”







“These products are a direct response to what consumers are wanting. We will also be looking at ways to extend this partnership across markets, through a portfolio of products in the future.”

“Our award winning deer milk is a unique product, providing a fresh new ingredient to the food service sector, and now, with its superior skin care properties, as part of this new cosmetics range in Korea,” Mr Carden said.

The idea of deer milk finding a home in the cosmetic space came about thanks to anecdotal evidence from a technologist working on the deer farm. The technologist, who works outside in the elements all year had very rough, dry and callused hands. After cleaning the filters at the end of deer milking each day, she noticed how soothing the deer milk felt on her hands. After just two weeks of milking, she said her hands became noticeably softer and her nails were stronger as well, and the idea for the product was born.

Pāmu deer milk has won multiple accolades, including an innovation award at last year’s Fieldays and a New Zealand Food Award, and was selected to feature on the menu at the prestigious Asia Top 50 Restaurant awards in Macau this year. It is produced in conjunction with South Island deer farmers Sharon and Peter McIntyre who farm near Gore and Massey University’s food programme.





