Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ dollar lower on stronger than expected US retail data

Monday, 17 June 2019, 11:09 am
Article: BusinessDesk


By Rebecca Howard

June 17 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar was trading lower after stronger than expected US retail data ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting this week.

The kiwi was trading at 64.91 US cents from 65.34 US cents at 5pm in Wellington Friday. The trade-weighted index was at 71.61 from 71.89.

US retail sales lifted in May and April was also revised higher, suggesting a pick-up in consumer spending and easing fears about an economic slowdown.

Headline retail sales rose 0.5 percent on the month in May, from a revised 0.3 percent lift in April. Core and control group level figures also rose by the same amount, beating expectations, according to ANZ Bank. Industrial production and manufacturing production also rebounded from the April drop, rising 0.4 percent on the month and 0.2 percent respectively.

"Kiwi offered little resistance as the US dollar strengthened broadly on the back of some positive economic data," said ANZ FX/rates strategist Sandeep Parekh.

He said that the first-quarter domestic economic growth data Thursday will garner attention but the primary driver will be the US Federal Reserve's meeting.

"While no change is expected, markets are hoping to gauge the FOMC’s bias for future meetings," he said.

Capital Economics said the data overnight Friday will have "tempered expectations that the Fed could announce a rate cut" this week.

However, "we continue to expect that a sharper slowdown in economic growth over the coming months will eventually convince the Fed to cut rates." It added that updated projections following this week's meeting may show "one or two officials are now pencilling in cuts over the coming months. But we think most officials will want to wait for more data before pulling the trigger."

The New Zealand dollar was trading at 94.44 Australian cents from 94.67, at 51.51 British pence from 51.53, at 57.92 euro cents from 57.94, at 70.43 yen from 70.77, and at 4.4948 Chinese yuan from 4.5224.

(BusinessDesk)

ends



© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Expenses Investigation: ANZ Boss Departs Under Cloud

Last month the bank said chief executive David Hisco was taking extended leave for health reasons. However, today it has said in addition to the health issues, the board was concerned about certain transactions after reviewing Mr Hisco's personal expenses. More>>

ALSO:

Wider Net Ban, Other Threats: Plan To Expand Protection For Maui And Hector’s Dolphins

The Government is taking action to expand and strengthen the protection for Māui and Hector’s dolphins with an updated plan to deal with threats to these native marine mammals. More>>

ALSO:

Fish & Game Support: Canterbury Officer Of Health Warns On Nitrates In Water

"Nitrate testing of 114 drinking water samples from across the Canterbury plains showed that more than half of them were above the level considered safe in the world's largest ever study on the impacts of nitrates in drinking water." More>>

ALSO:

Partnerships Investment Round: Government Invests In Cancer Research, Pines, Ryegrass

The Government will invest $14.4 million into transformative new scientific research programmes including cutting-edge cancer treatment and vertical farming, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Stats: Net Migration Remains High

“Since late 2014, annual net migration has ranged between 48,000 and 64,000,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said. “The only previous time net migration was at these levels was for a short period in the early 2000s.” More>>

ALSO:

>
work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 