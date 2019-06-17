Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Airways appoints Head of Legal

Monday, 17 June 2019, 2:01 pm
Press Release: Airways New Zealand

Airways New Zealand

17 June 2019

New Zealand’s air navigation services provider Airways is pleased to announce the appointment of Katie Bhreatnach as Head of Legal, effective from 1 July 2019.

Mrs Bhreatnach’s extensive commercial law experience spans the public and private sectors, in New Zealand, Australia and Ireland. She comes to Airways from global food company Danone, where she has been General Counsel for Australia and New Zealand since 2016. Ms Bhreatnach is also a member of the New Zealand Institute of Directors and holds a governance role at TeWānanga o Aotearoa, New Zealand’s second largest tertiary education provider.

“Katie is well placed to support Airways to continue to deliver its core business of safe and efficient skies, while working to build the airspace environment of the future,” Airways CEO Graeme Sumner says.

Mrs Bhreatnach will be based at Airways’ Auckland Airport office.

