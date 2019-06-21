Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ dollar extends gain on Fed outlook, soft US data

Friday, 21 June 2019, 10:54 am
Article: BusinessDesk

By Rebecca Howard

June 21 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar extended its gains against the greenback as weak US manufacturing data raised concern about a possible slowdown there.

The kiwi was trading at 65.89 US cents at 7:45 in Wellington versus 65.65 cents at 5pm yesterday. The trade-weighted index was at 72.05 from 72.03.

The US Federal Reserve yesterday joined global peers, including the European Central Bank and the Reserve Bank of Australia, in indicating that more policy stimulus is likely, which weighed on the US dollar. The greenback fell further overnight when the Philadelphia Fed’s manufacturing survey fell 16.3 points to 0.3 in June from 16.6 in May, adding to the view that the US manufacturing sector is slowing. "Current indicators suggest moderating growth," according to the survey.

Thursday's news that the domestic economy grew 0.6 percent in the March quarter also helped support the local currency in overnight trading.

"Kiwi continued on an upward trajectory after the 1Q GDP showed the economy remained on solid ground. Its run was supported by broad USD weakness on the back of the FOMC meeting. With GDP now out of the way, markets will be looking ahead to next week’s RBNZ meeting," said ANZ Bank FX/rates strategist Sandeep Parekh.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut rates to a record low 1.50 percent in May and economists are expecting more rate cuts. Most, however, don't expect it to cut rates at next week's review - which is not accompanied by a full set of forecasts - but to indicate a cut is likely in August.



The main focus for markets, however, is the upcoming G-20 meeting in Japan and a meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping. China said on Thursday it hoped U.S. officials "will create the necessary conditions and atmosphere for solving problems through dialogue as equals,” Reuters reported.

The kiwi was trading at 95.15 Australian cents from 95.26 cents late yesterday. It was at 51.86 British pence from 51.77, at 58.34 euro cents from 58.27, at 70.70 yen from 70.67, and at 4.5134 Chinese yuan from 4.5120.


© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Workers “Blind-Sided”: Sanford Processing Restructure Plan

Up to 30 jobs – almost half Sanford’s Bluff workforce - could be lost if the proposal to move white-fish processing to Timaru goes ahead. More>>

up arrow"Steady": GDP Up 0.6 Percent In March Quarter

“Construction was the main contributor to GDP growth this quarter, rising 3.7 percent, on top of a 2.2 percent increase in the previous quarter,” national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnet said. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Wild West Banking Culture

David Hisco’s nine year stint as CEO of the ANZ bank (while his expense claim eccentricities went by unbothered by board oversight) has been a weird echo of the nine years of social neglect by the previous National government... More>>

ALSO:

Privacy & Regulation Issues: Hopes Facebook Currency Will Speed Pacific Transfers

A Tongan community leader is hopeful Facebook's planned digital currency will help end long wait times for money being transferred between New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. More>>

Oil Exploration: Chevron, Equinor Depart NZ

Chevron and Norwegian oil giant Equinor have opted to abandon their joint exploration efforts off the east coast of the North Island... Chevron said the decision not to proceed with the next five-year stage of their work programmes was based on the firms’ broader portfolio considerations and not “policy or regulatory concerns.” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 