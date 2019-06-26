Tatua Unveils Fresh New Packaging with a Third Less Plastic!

Waikato, Wednesday 26th June 2019: Tatua Dairy Company’s Waikato-made specialty creams have always tasted delicious, but they’re now sporting a brand-new look in the form of resealable pouch packaging.

Up to 35 percent of Tatua pouch packaging now consists of chalk, which acts as a filler to allow the dairy company’s lightweight packaging to comprise of less plastic while still providing incredible strength and durability.

Compared to conventional packaging concepts, Tatua’s premium cream pouch range—which is produced in Ecolean film and has just hit supermarket shelves — also offers lower environmental impacts in terms of energy consumption, waste generation and emissions to air and water.

Susanne Rolfe, Tatua GM Marketing and Sales, says the new packaging was designed with value, convenience and waste minimalisation in mind.

“Inside, you’ll find the same amazing taste Kiwis know and love, but on the outside, our products are better in every way for the environment, supermarkets and consumers,” says Rolfe.

“Replacing approximately a third of our plastic use with innovative natural minerals like chalk is a small yet significant step in the right direction,” says Rolfe. “We’re the first company in New Zealand to use Ecolean packaging and it has been approved for soft plastic recycling.”

Tatua’s new pouches stand up steadily on supermarket shelves. In response to high demand, all Tatua specialty cream pouches are also resealable—meaning more convenience and less waste.







“Because they’re made from thin film, our pouches let you squeeze out every last drop and fold the pouch flat for minimal waste—less than three percent, to be exact. The controlled opening slot and air-filled handle also means the pouch is easy to grip, hold and use—making cooking a breeze.”

“Our packaging artwork has been refreshed with delicious new photography, which we hope will inspire Kiwis to get creative in the kitchen,” Rolfe explains. “Products like Crème Fraiche may seem gourmet, but we want to show people how easy it is to add these delicious goodies into their daily lives. Using Tatua Mascarpone instead of cream, for example, is an easy way to enhance the flavour and add a delicious creaminess to their favourite recipes.”

Tatua Culinary and Whipping Cream, Mascarpone, Cheese Sauce and Sour Cream are available in 1kg pouches through Foodservice outlets and distributors. Cooking Cream, Crème Fraiche, Mascarpone and Sour Cream are now available in 500g pouches to ensure there’s enough Tatua deliciousness to last the week!





