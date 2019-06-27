Michael Murphy joins Callaghan Innovation as GM

Murphy's previous experience includes GM roles with Hewlett-Packard, Intergen and Datacom. In recent roles he has set up and run several corporate innovation programmes.

He has been a member, director and chair of the angel network Ice Angels which has invested $58m into 100 companies, with a portfolio spanning software, mobile, gaming, web, medical devices, biotech and advanced manufacturing.

“We’re really pleased to welcome Michael to the Callaghan Innovation team,” says Erica Lloyd, Callaghan Innovation’s GM for Market and Sectors.

“Having his experience, energy and input for the next phase of our Technology Incubator programme is another way we’re ensuring that New Zealand businesses and innovators have access to the expertise they need to commercialise their IP and accelerate business growth.”

Murphy says he’s delighted to join an organisation that is “dedicated to helping our entrepreneurs achieve their aims and succeed on the global stage”.

“Technology-driven business disruption is creating virtually unlimited opportunities for our best and boldest entrepreneurs to create truly world-class companies that will employee coming generations of New Zealanders and underpin the economic and social development of our country.”

Callaghan Innovation has just launched an RFP to find new incubators for the Technology Incubator programme.

To date the Technology Incubator pilot programme has produced 45 new deep tech start-ups, attracted more than $50 million in investments, and created over 160 new high-value tech jobs since its launch in 2014.











