Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Michael Murphy joins Callaghan Innovation as GM

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Callaghan Innovation

Murphy's previous experience includes GM roles with Hewlett-Packard, Intergen and Datacom. In recent roles he has set up and run several corporate innovation programmes.

He has been a member, director and chair of the angel network Ice Angels which has invested $58m into 100 companies, with a portfolio spanning software, mobile, gaming, web, medical devices, biotech and advanced manufacturing.

“We’re really pleased to welcome Michael to the Callaghan Innovation team,” says Erica Lloyd, Callaghan Innovation’s GM for Market and Sectors.

“Having his experience, energy and input for the next phase of our Technology Incubator programme is another way we’re ensuring that New Zealand businesses and innovators have access to the expertise they need to commercialise their IP and accelerate business growth.”

Murphy says he’s delighted to join an organisation that is “dedicated to helping our entrepreneurs achieve their aims and succeed on the global stage”.

“Technology-driven business disruption is creating virtually unlimited opportunities for our best and boldest entrepreneurs to create truly world-class companies that will employee coming generations of New Zealanders and underpin the economic and social development of our country.”

Callaghan Innovation has just launched an RFP to find new incubators for the Technology Incubator programme.

To date the Technology Incubator pilot programme has produced 45 new deep tech start-ups, attracted more than $50 million in investments, and created over 160 new high-value tech jobs since its launch in 2014.




© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Callaghan Innovation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Interim Crown Accounts: Minister Sees Strong Economic Fundamentals

Stronger-than-forecast wage and employment growth, and higher company profits are shown in the figures for the eleven months to 31 May. More>>

ALSO:

1.5 Percent: Official Cash Rate Unchanged

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.5 percent. Given the weaker global economic outlook and the risk of ongoing subdued domestic growth, a lower OCR may be needed over time to continue to meet our objectives. More>>

ALSO:

IMF On NZ: Near-Term Boost, Risks Tilted To Downside

New Zealand's economic expansion has lost momentum and while the near-term outlook is expected to improve, risks are increasingly tilted to the downside, according to the International Monetary Fund. More>>

ALSO:

Traceability: NZ To Track Satellites, Eggs

The New Zealand Space Agency (NZSA) is continuing to build its capability as a regulator of space activity with a new pilot project which allows officials to see real-time information on the orbital position of satellites launched from New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

OECD On NZ: NZ's Living Standards Framework Positive But Has Gaps

Treasury’s living standards framework reflects good practice internationally but has some data gaps, including in areas where New Zealand fares poorly, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development says. More>>

ALSO:

RBNZ Act Review: Govt Plans Deposit Guarantee Scheme

The Coalition Government today announced moves to make New Zealand’s banking system safer for customers through a new deposit protection regime, and work to strengthen accountability for banks’ actions. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 