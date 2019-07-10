Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Medical cannabis industry welcomes consultation

Wednesday, 10 July 2019, 2:38 pm
Press Release: NZMCC

The New Zealand Medical Cannabis Council, an industry group of licensed producers, researchers, laboratories and startups, has welcomed the release of the medicinal cannabis consultation document.

"We are committed to providing feedback from members in due course once we have all considered the proposals and questions asked," said NZMCC general manager Sally King, in Wellington.

"Our members are delighted to see this progress. We commend the Minister and the Medsafe for their work and look forward to accessible safe and regulated medical cannabis for New Zealanders."

"The point of the legislation and regulations is supposed to be making access easier and that will be standard by which the regulations should ultimately be judged."

The New Zealand Medical Cannabis Council (NZMCC) is a peak body for the sector to coordinate and represent organisations involved in all aspects of the new industry. Members include Hikurangi Cannabis Co, Cannasouth, Ligar Technologies, Zeacann, Hill Labs, Nubu and Analytica.

Public consultation on the medicinal cannabis scheme begins today until 7 August, and can be found here: https://www.health.govt.nz/publication/medicinal-cannabis-scheme-consultation

-ENDS-




