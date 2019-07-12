Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZTech backs improvements to R&D tax credits scheme

Friday, 12 July 2019, 11:02 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

NZTech backs improvements to R&D tax credits scheme

July 12, 2019

New Zealand tech organisations, through NZTech, are happy to see the government continuing to improve and evolve the recently launched research and development tax credit scheme.

NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says they have been supportive of the tax credit scheme but concerned that there were still complex issues such as pre-profit access that needed to be addressed.

“The government promised to continue to evolve the scheme so the announcement of details that provide some pre-profit firms with access is a great step in the right direction, Muller says.

“All Kiwi tech businesses know how critical research and development is for their success and for our country’s economic growth. After all, tech is the fastest growing industry.

“It is clear that the intent is positively focused on ensuring our fastest growing hi-tech and software sectors can access the tax credits system to help encourage them to invest further in R&D.

“There are still a few complex issues that need further discussion such as the definition of software development and we are pleased the Minister is keen to continue working with the sector to maximise the impact of the tax credit system for New Zealand’s prosperous growth,” Muller says.

Statistics NZ data shows computer services and scientific and tech services make up 35 percent of all R&D investment. Computer services companies alone invested $586 million in R&D in 2018, an increase of $150 million.



The tech sector is made up of more than 20,000 firms, most of them small businesses, yet they contribute around $16 billion to GDP and close to $7 billion in exports, making them the country’s third largest export sector.

The growth of the tech sector is contributing to regional growth and employment, with well over 100,000 Kiwis now employed by tech firms. However, the biggest impact from a growing tech sector is the positive impact of its growth on the economy as a whole.

New Zealand has a growing number of successful software firms like Xero, Pushpay, FarmIQ and Soul Machines who continue to spend significant amounts on R&D as their products need constant development, Muller says.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

BusinessDesk: ComCom Files High Court Proceedings Against Westpac

The commission alleges the bank breached the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act 2003 by failing to provide key information it was required to give customers under the law. More>>

Discount Code: Building Compliance Standards For Free Download

The Government has today announced over 120 standards used for Building Code compliance are now available to be accessed and downloaded for free, says Building and Construction Minister Jenny Salesa. More>>

New Invasive: Himalayan Wineberry Bramble Found In NZ

The Himalayan wineberry bramble (Rubus ellipticus) – widely regarded as one of the top 100 world’s worst weeds – has been discovered growing on a roadside near Gills Scenic Reserve in Albany; the first report of the species to be found in New Zealand. More>>

Telcos: Infratil's Vodafone Purchase Cleared By Commerce Commission

Infratil's plan to buy up to 50 percent of Vodafone New Zealand has been cleared by the Commerce Commission... One possible stumbling block had been Infratil's controlling stake in Trustpower – a small competitor in the fixed broadband market. More>>

ALSO:

Bumper Pest Season Ahead: Hinau Fruit Shows Mast Year On In Wellington

The abundance of hinau fruit in East Harbour Regional Park is indicating a significant Mast Year is underway as predicted, according to environmental scientists. More>>

“Blatantly Untrue And Misleading”: 2 Cheap Cars Fined For Fair Trading Breaches

Used motor vehicle dealer 2 Cheap Cars Limited has been fined $438,000 for its use of “warranty waiver” documents and for its 'liquidation sale' and “84% off” advertising claims. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 