International travel quiet in May

May 2019 saw 219,300 visitor arrivals and 235,200 New Zealand resident arrivals, Stats NZ said today.

“May is typically a quiet month for international travel to New Zealand,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

Compared with May 2018, visitor arrivals were down 1.2 percent and New Zealand resident arrivals were up 1.5 percent.

The fall in visitor arrivals was driven by decreases in arrivals from China (down 2,800) and India (down 1,900) compared with May 2018. Visitor arrivals from India were at high levels in May 2018, only 0.9 percent lower than the peak in December 2017. The drop in arrivals from India may reflect less international travel due to the election in India held in April and May this year.

Rises in arrivals of New Zealand residents from trips to Australia (up 2,100), the United Kingdom (up 1,500), and the Philippines (up 1,000) were partly offset this month by falls in arrivals from trips to the USA (down 1,800) and the Cook Islands (down 1,000).

Annual visitor arrivals remain stable while New Zealand resident travel up across the board

Annual visitor arrivals for the May 2019 year remained stable compared with the year ended May 2018, with 3.9 million visitors arriving from a variety of source countries.

Annual visitor arrivals from Australia (up 34,400) and the USA (up 27,400) saw the largest increase but were partly offset by a fall in arrivals from China (down 26,100) and the United Kingdom (down 17,200).

3.1 million New Zealanders arrived home from overseas trips in the May 2019 year, with numbers of resident arrivals from nearly all main destinations rising.







The largest rises in annual New Zealand resident arrivals were from Australia (up 43,100) and Indonesia (up 23,800). The rise in New Zealand resident travel to Indonesia coincides with an increase in direct flights to Bali over the past year. Bali is a popular holiday destination for New Zealanders.

South Africa was the only main destination to see a fall in the number of trips by New Zealand residents, down 700 (4.1 percent) when compared with the May 2018 year.

More detail to come in the international travel release

Subnational data for New Zealand-resident travellers will be available with the June 2019 statistics, to be released in August. Data for subnational areas will be available for New Zealand-resident arrivals to the June 2019 month.



