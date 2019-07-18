PaySauce adds Greg Sheehan as CRO







Wellington, New Zealand, 18 July 2019 - SaaS employment solutions platform PaySauce (NZX: PYS) adds Greg Sheehan in a newly created role as Chief Revenue Officer.

Sheehan co-founded accounting leader RightWay and founded small business advisory Rocketship. Sheehan’s track record includes roles as Director of Partner Management at Xero, CFO at Nike Australia and Group Financial Controller for Air New Zealand.

PaySauce CEO Asantha Wijeyeratne explains how Sheehan will spearhead customer acquisition. “Greg has an acute understanding of the small business ecosystem, and how to scale without losing sight of customer care.” As Chief Revenue Officer, Sheehan will unify Marketing, Sales and Business Development teams. The role’s primary objective is to build practical strategies and measures to ensure PaySauce continues to meet its ambitious growth targets.

ABOUT PAYSAUCE

PaySauce provides employment solutions to small and medium sized businesses. PaySauce enables business owners to pay and manage employees accurately and efficiently using web, iOS, and Android applications. The PaySauce platform includes mobile timesheets, payroll calculations, banking integration, PAYE filing, labour costing, automated general ledger entries and digital employment contracts. www.paysauce.com



