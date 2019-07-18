Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

PaySauce adds Greg Sheehan as CRO

Thursday, 18 July 2019, 9:40 am
Press Release: PaySauce



Wellington, New Zealand, 18 July 2019 - SaaS employment solutions platform PaySauce (NZX: PYS) adds Greg Sheehan in a newly created role as Chief Revenue Officer.

Sheehan co-founded accounting leader RightWay and founded small business advisory Rocketship. Sheehan’s track record includes roles as Director of Partner Management at Xero, CFO at Nike Australia and Group Financial Controller for Air New Zealand.

PaySauce CEO Asantha Wijeyeratne explains how Sheehan will spearhead customer acquisition. “Greg has an acute understanding of the small business ecosystem, and how to scale without losing sight of customer care.” As Chief Revenue Officer, Sheehan will unify Marketing, Sales and Business Development teams. The role’s primary objective is to build practical strategies and measures to ensure PaySauce continues to meet its ambitious growth targets.

ABOUT PAYSAUCE

PaySauce provides employment solutions to small and medium sized businesses. PaySauce enables business owners to pay and manage employees accurately and efficiently using web, iOS, and Android applications. The PaySauce platform includes mobile timesheets, payroll calculations, banking integration, PAYE filing, labour costing, automated general ledger entries and digital employment contracts. www.paysauce.com


ends



© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from PaySauce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Emission Statement: No New Coal Boilers For Fonterra

Fonterra is shaving eleven years off its coal target, as it announces a new commitment to reduce its reliance on coal. More>>

ALSO:

Long Time Coming: Soil Turned On Waimea Dam

After almost 20 years of planning and a 'gruelling' process to keep the project on track, the Waimea Community Dam, one of the Tasman District's largest-ever projects, is now under way. More>>

Where's My Drone Pizza: Govt's Drone Plan 'Will Help Economy Take Off'

The paper Taking Flight: an aviation system for the automated age sets out the Government’s vision for how drones can be better integrated into the current transport system to develop a thriving, innovative and safe sector. More>>

ALSO:

Up 17.% In June Year: Fuel And Rent Drive Inflation

The consumers price index (CPI) rose 0.6 percent in the June 2019 quarter, due to higher prices for petrol and rent, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 