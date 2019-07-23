Licensed NZ App launches – Tradespeople You Can Trust

Licensed NZ App launches – Tradespeople You Can Trust (NOT just another review site)

Quality, trust and a great job are important factors to consider when you are hiring Tradespeople. Licensed NZ was founded in 2013 to solve common complaints from the public about ways to get in touch with great, trustworthy Tradies. We have now launched an app to make it even easier for the public to hire the Tradies they need.

Whether you need a plumber, plasterer, painter, builder, electrician or another trade or service, we bring you the best in one place.

Licensed NZ is NOT another review site. We only accept genuine members of Trade Associations to advertise with us. Licensed NZ also allows Trade Associations to educate the public about their trades and members.

The Licensed NZ app is free for the public to install and use.

The Licensed NZ app is now available for Apple devices on the Appstore and Android devices on Google Play .

https://apps.apple.com/nz/app/licensednz/id1469169641

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.licensednz



ends







© Scoop Media

