Awards will reveal the best internet providers in NZ

The Broadband Compare TUANZ Awards 2019 will reveal the best internet providers in New Zealand

This is a call out to everyone who values excellence in the New Zealand Broadband and Telecoms industry. November 7th 2019 will see the return of The Broadband Compare TUANZ Awards for their third year. So, circle the date in your calendar, and if you’re thinking about entering get a head start on your winning entry!

The Broadband Compare TUANZ Awards provide an annual opportunity to recognise excellence and achievement across the broadband sector and are presented by NZ Compare, New Zealand’s leading comparison websites, together with TUANZ, the independent membership group representing users of digital connectivity.

Gavin Male, founder and CEO of NZ Compare, commented on the return of the awards saying "At NZ Compare we are passionate about giving our customers the tools and information they need to make a fully informed decision when choosing a broadband provider. With increasing choice in the market, there can be more confusion than ever about which provider to choose. Recognising excellence through the Broadband Compare TUANZ Awards is an important way that we can empower customers to choose the best provider for them."

Craig Young, CEO of TUANZ said, "TUANZ is delighted to once again partner with Broadband Compare to bring together this year’s awards. Recognising improvements and innovations in the New Zealand broadband sector bring us closer to our goal advocating for widespread high-quality connectivity across New Zealand."







There will be 12 awards up for grabs on the night with 2 brand new categories in addition to the 10 categories returning from 2018. The full list of categories for 2019 are:

- Broadband Compare People’s Choice Award

- TUANZ NZ Broadband Provider of the Year

- NZ Wholesaler of the Year

- Best Fibre Broadband Provider

- Best Bundled Plan

- Best Customer Support

- Best Service Provider under 10,000 customers

- Best Rural Service Provider

- Best Broadband Innovation

- Best Specialist Provider

- Best Large Service Provider over 10,000 customers - NEW for 2019

- Best Wireless Broadband Provider - NEW for 2019

The 2019 Broadband Compare TUANZ Awards will be held on Thursday 7th November, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel. Entries open and tickets go on sale on July 29th 2019 at 0900.

More details are available at www.broadbandawards.co.nz.

