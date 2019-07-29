New Zealand Cruise Association announces 2019 Conference

New Zealand Cruise Association announces 2019 Conference Auckland: The Shape of the Future

Registrations are open for the New Zealand Cruise Association’s 2019 Conference, to be held in Auckland from 22 –23 August.

This year’s Conference will focus on Auckland, the marque port of New Zealand and the shape of the future its success will mean for the rest of our country. It will feature speeches and panels packed with industry leaders and influencers helmed by local and international industry experts.

NZCA Chairman Debbie Summers states, “we have had record number of conference registrations attracting the very highest levels of industry knowledge. This will be a day where business will be achieved and a successful future mapped ahead.”

The NZCA invites both members and non-members to attend for the opportunity to network with industry leaders, stakeholders and peers, and engage with panellists discussing the importance of our cruise tourism sector.

Kevin O’Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of NZCA, says it is a conference “not to be missed”. It is also a chance to help “shape this key sector ensuring its longevity here in Aotearoa”.

The NZCA Conference will begin on the evening of Thursday 22 August with a Welcome Function at the Auckland Cruise Terminal, Shed 10, with the Conference beginning the following day at the same location.

More details, including how to register, are available at the New Zealand Cruise Association Conference website.











