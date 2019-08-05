Luxury lodge property for sale

Media Release

5.8.2018

Luxury lodge property given as a wedding gift now placed on the market for sale



One of Hawke’s Bay’s most historic homes, Ormlie Lodge in Napier, a majestic two-storey homestead built in 1899 by wealthy farmer William Nelson as a wedding present to his daughter Gertrude, has been placed on the market for sale.

Gertrude Smith and her husband Hector lived at Ormlie Lodge their entire married lives – with Gertrude passing away in 1955, and Hector remaining at the homestead for another seven years until he sold it in 1962 just before his death at the age of 93.

Subsequently the homestead was turned into a private hotel, and its stables were converted into one of Hawkes Bay's finest restaurants “The Stables” which was unfortunately destroyed by fire in 1985.

The homestead reflects the wealth of its owner and the era in which it was built - consisting of six large bedrooms, a formal sitting room, parlor, farmhouse kitchen and an impressive entrance foyer.

Under the current commercial accommodation and function venue format, the ballroom was extended off the original homestead serving as a 150-seater dining room, while the former sitting room has been converted to an inhouse guest and public restaurant with seating for up to 50 guests, and the original master’s den and library have been utilised as a large open bar area capable of serving up to 40 patrons.







Positioned on approximately 1.9 hectares of rural freehold land surrounded by manicured lawns and bordered by mature trees – varieties including English Oak, Purple Beech, Morton Bay Fig, Bunya Bunya, Pepper Trees and palms many of which are include in the “New Zealand Register of Notable Trees.”

Ormlie’s building infrastructure also includes a cottage currently separated into two units (one presently without a kitchen) and suitable for conversion into either an owner/manager’s residence or as additional accommodation.

The lodge’s current operators are based offshore and have been operating the business remotely – employing locally-based management, housekeeping, gardening and foodservice staff.

Bayleys Auckland business salesperson Wayne Scurrrah said the property is being sold with the business presently closed for winter whilst the owner is overseas. The new owner could recommence the business immediately or alternatively look to return the property to function as a family residence.

The venue’s impressive commercial kitchen features amongst other equipment stainless-steel benching, ventilation system, combi’ and convection ovens, four-hob grill, hot plate, dishwasher unit, and walk-in refrigeration and freezer rooms.

Mr Scurrah said the considerable chattels packaged in the property for sale include furniture, some manchester, artworks, lamps and accessories, commercial kitchen equipment, crockery, glassware, kitchenware, outdoor furniture and maintenance equipment.

“Events and functions hosted at Ormlie Lodge consist of weddings, anniversary dinners. corporate training, conferences, business presentations and funerals with enquiry still being received for bookings.

“Wedding venue hireage of Ormlie Lodge has ranged between $5,500 and $6,500 – inclusive of all accommodation suites and the ballroom, or $1,000 for the lawn area. Food and beverage supply is additional.” Mr Scurrah said.

Ormlie Lodge is being offered for sale by tender, marketed jointly by Bayleys Auckland and Bayleys Hawke’s Bay - with tenders closing at 4pm on September 5 2019 (unless sold prior).



