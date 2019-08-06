Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Business Central welcomes Waitomo’s expansion

Tuesday, 6 August 2019, 12:34 pm
Press Release: Business Central

Business Central welcomes Waitomo’s expansion in New Plymouth

New Plymouth businesses will welcome today’s opening of fuel cost-cutter Waitomo’s first retail and commercial site in the region, says Business Central.
"This is good news because competition is good for any market," says Chief Executive John Milford.

"Though Waitomo already has a presence in the city, with diesel stops on the north side and in Waitara, this is the first retail and commercial site, and it’s on the other side of town, so it will reach more businesses.

"I expect their prices will force others to match them, as has happened in Upper Hutt since they opened their in May. Prices there remain up to 10c a litre cheaper than in Lower Hutt.

"Disruption like this is good news for businesses that rely on transport to move goods, and for the public."

