Camp Glenorchy Eco Retreat Wins TIA Award



GLENORCHY, NEW ZEALAND, 06 August 2019 – Camp Glenorchy Eco Retreat has been honoured with the Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA) Sustainability Innovation Award, announced at the 2019 Holiday Parks Association of New Zealand awards event in Wellington last week. The award seeks to recognize innovation that contributes to economic, host community, visitor and/or environmental sustainability.

TIA Advocacy Manager Steve Hanrahan commented upon granting the award, “Camp Glenorchy is the Rolls Royce of sustainability. Their entry captured the wide range of sustainability initiatives they have across environment, community, visitors and economic.”

Hanrahan continued, “We were particularly taken with their commitment to the zero-energy goal, the education they provide to visitors and their water management practices. The industry is very fortunate to have this level of expertise and investment, and the operation provides a great example of what a high-performing sustainable business looks like.”

Designed from the ground up to showcase how sustainability, beauty and year-round comfort can inspire visitors with ideas for healthy, sustainable choices they can make back home, Camp Glenorchy was built to reflect the imperatives of the Living Building Challenge, the most rigourous sustainability standard in the world. The site generates more than enough solar energy to power its needs, captures rainwater and uses 50% less water than typical accommodations, and through natural processing, treats all of its own wastewater onsite. Camp Glenorchy offers a range of standard and luxury private cabins, affordable bunk huts, powered motorhome sites, and group meeting and event facilities for up to 120 people. As a reflection of its commitment to the local community, the business gifts 100% of its profits to the Glenorchy Community Trust, administered by local residents to foster the vibrancy and resilience of the township.







Camp Glenorchy Managing Director Keiran Frost commented, “Receiving the TIA Sustainable Innovation Award is a meaningful acknowledgment of the tremendous thought and creativity required of everyone involved in Camp Glenorchy in addressing the challenge posed by the Living Building Challenge, ‘What if every act of design and construction made this world a better place?’ We’re sincerely honoured to receive this recognition.”

Camp Glenorchy is an active supporter of TIA’s Tourism Sustainability Commitment, a working framework that guides the tourism industry's focus firmly on growing its value to individuals, communities, the environment, the economy and New Zealand’s visitors.

It also encourages Aotearoa visitors to learn about the Tiaki Promise, a commitment to care for the people and places of New Zealand, for now and for future generations.

