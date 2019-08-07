Pūkaha Awarded Gold Qualmark Sustainable Tourism Award

Mount Bruce, Masterton:

Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre has, in July 2019, been awarded a Gold Qualmark Sustainable Tourism Business Award. Qualmark is Aotearoa New Zealand’s official quality assurance organisation. Visitors to New Zealand seek Qualmark certified attractions, accommodation and experiences as they are assured the business has a light footprint; visitors will be safe and sound; and receive a warm welcome.

Qualmark awards are judged by an assessor who visits each site. There are four business areas taken into consideration: economic; social and people; environment and culture; and health, safety and wellness.

Peter Clinton-Baker, Qualmark Tourism Business Advisor in his report said “The Award is an endorsement of the consistently high standard of operating systems in place at Pūkaha”. He continues “Your conservation and environmental advocacy remains outstanding, and the innovative approaches you have taken to fundraising and public participation show what is possible with imagination and a vision”.

This is the second consecutive year Pūkaha has been awarded this prestigious gold status. Pūkaha General Manager, Emily Court is chuffed with the outcome of the recent assessment. The Pūkaha team works incredibly hard and have been through a great deal of change over the last two years. Acknowledgment such as this is a great boost and affirmation that we are on the right track.

The Pūkaha board and management have set ambitious goals to grow positive social, economic and environmental outcomes for the local community as well as for New Zealand. Some very encouraging results are already evident since the new strategic direction was agreed, including a 26% increase in visitor numbers this year.

Qualmark Gold accreditation is one of the key goals set in the 2018-2021 Strategic Business Plan and an important contributor to our vision of f being nationally and internationally recognised visitor destination.







