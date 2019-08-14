Kiwi start-up leads the way towards a zero carbon future

Wednesday, 14 August 2019



ZeroC, New Zealand’s first 100% electric transport company,is driving the change needed to combat a climate crisis by developing a range of Zero Carbon transport services designed specifically for government, business and consumers.

ZeroC will be officially launched today at a ceremony at the Dowse Art Museum in Lower Hutt, attended by Wellington City Council Mayor Justin Lester and Hutt Valley Mayor Ray Wallace.

One of ZeroC’s founding directors Dr. Thomas Kiefer believes actions speak louder than words when it comes to fighting climate change.

“We’re helping organisations address one the biggest challenge of our time – climate change by giving them a practical way to reduce their own carbon footprint. We all must contribute to fighting this and building a better future.

“ZeroC is committed to driving real, meaningful change. We’re able to provide customers accumulated carbon reduction reports, which

in turn can be reported to stakeholders to demonstrate progress towards meeting carbon reduction commitments”.

“We’ve only been operating for several weeks now but in that time our customers have already reduced their footprint by a staggering 160 KG of CO2 in this short period of time”, he said.

The current offering includes ZeroC Rides - a business-to- business chauffeur service, and ZeroC Rentals – a consumer and business rental car service.

A ZeroC courier service is also being explored for the future. The company currently operates in the Wellington region and is planning on a nationwide expansion in 2020 . The electric vehicle fleet is made up of Hyandai Ioniq and BMW i3 vehicles.

For its chauffeured rides service, ZeroC handpicks professional drivers who are background checked, fully trained and paid on average above the living wage. Staff members and customers can book a ZreoC Ride using the ZeroC mobile app.

Currently, the ZeroC Rides service is focused on the business- to-business model, serving Government and businesses but is looking to expand to a consumer model for the wider public in the future.

Kiefer said, “The feedback we’ve had so far has been overwhelmingly positive – businesses are excited to be moving with the times and switching to electric, there’s a lot of enthusiasm and commitment around moving to a zero carbon future.”

Wellington City Council mayor Justin Lester said it’s fantastic to see ZeroC, a business with a focus on tackling climate change, launch in Wellington.

“Wellington City Council has put the protection of the environment and climate change at the centre of our decision making and its companies like ZeroC that we want to support to achieve our goal of becoming a zero carbon city.”

Hutt City Council mayor Ray Wallace said cutting carbon emissions was a key part of moving to a zero carbon future and ensuring cities and regions are liveable.

“Our council are aiming for zero carbon by 2050, and we need to work together with business to make this happen. ZeroC is walking the talk and leading by example,” he said.

Dr. Kiefer urges Government agencies, and businesses to step up and urgently accelerate the implementation of sustainable transport alternatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“ZeroC’s road map is far from complete, but it’s a first step in our commitment to sustainable and ethical transport. We firmly believe that a small group of passionate people can change the world, in fact it was said by anthropologist Margaret Mead, it’s the only thing that ever has.”

ENDS





© Scoop Media

