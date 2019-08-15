Poultry farm for sale has investors hatching plans



The land buildings and business sustaining a medium-scale barn raised poultry production operation just south of Auckland have been placed on the market for sale.

The well-established 6.975 hectare property at Patumahoe consists of three industrial-sized sheds of 1,025 square metres each – sustained by a full suite of commercial buildings and equipment – raising approximately 400,000 birds annually.

The entity is run purely as a broiler operation – delivering ‘meat’ birds only, and not maintaining chickens for egg laying. Production records show between 18,500 – 20,000 birds are raised in each shed in seven-week rearing cycles – allowing for an average of seven ‘runs’ annually.

Building and equipment infrastructure on the site includes:

• Six grain feed silos with automatic feeders distributing grain throughout the sheds

• A 100 square metre workshop/barn

• A three-bedroom single-level brick and tile owner/managers residence some 325 metres away from the poultry sheds

• A staff lunchroom port-a-com

• A utility shed housing an emergency back-up generator, water filtration unit and pumping system

• Automated climate control heating and cooling plants servicing all three sheds

and

• A fully-automated bird weighing system for the handling of high numbers of birds.

The freehold property at 131 Kingseat Road in Patumahoe and associated going concern business are now being marketed for sale by tender through Bayleys Pukekohe, with tenders closing on August 28.

Bayleys Pukekohe salesperson Ben Jameson said the business had an on-going supply contract with major poultry meat producer Brinks New Zealand – with the option for any purchaser of the property and business to transfer over that supply contract with Brinks approval.

“The business has reported an average gross income of $302,164 over the past four financial years – delivering sustained substantial profits annually,” Mr Jameson said.

“The business works in partnership with Brinks as the end purchaser of all poultry meat grown on the farm – ensuring that high standards are maintained along every step of the process. If required, both the vendor and Brinks as the customer are willing to undertake a transitional management training ‘hand-over’ period with a suitable purchaser to ensure that quality standards are maintained.

“For example, at the conclusion of each ‘run’ where fully grown poultry is harvested, the concrete floor sheds are thoroughly cleaned out by contractors, dried, and aired, before a new delivery of wood shavings is laid down and the next batch of chicks are introduced.”

Irrigation for the property is sourced from a consented four-inch bore, with water circulated through two pressure pumps in addition to supplying the residential dwelling, and a pair of 25,000 litre storage tanks.

Mr Jameson said the poultry production sheds were located at the opposite end of the property from the residential dwelling – separated by some 4.5 hectares of undulating grazing land suitable for sustaining a small number of domestic livestock. He said a sealed access road – complete with running loop immediately in front of the sheds - connected the two locations.





