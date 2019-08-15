Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ farmers can reduce emissions, increase production

Thursday, 15 August 2019, 10:11 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

New Zealand is just not doing enough to address climate change needs, especially emissions from agriculture, leading Kiwi environmental tech company Zest Biotech says.

The company’s chief technical officer Nathan Balasingham says Zest Biotech is presenting to parliament’s climate change response (zero carbon) amendment bill select committee in Auckland tomorrow, to assure the select committee that New Zealand has the technology to address emissions from agriculture.

Misinformation is backing farmers into a corner and it seems New Zealand is insisting they reduce emissions but denying them the tools to do so, Balasingham says.

“New Zealand can make a huge difference and reduce its primary sector carbon emissions by addressing efficiency. Pollution is due to resources being wasted – that is urea and methane are wasted protein and energy.

“If we utilise those resources to produce more milk and meat, we will reduce waste. We have invented and developed Biozest, a pasture spray that increases pasture and ruminant productivity while reducing urea excretion and greenhouse gas emissions.

“Our work has been applauded internationally, most recently at the Greenhouse Gas Animal Agriculture conference in Brazil, yet we have been met with closed doors at home in New Zealand.

“This year, New Zealand’s parliament is considering the climate change response (zero carbon) bill, which would enshrine net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Several local councils have declared climate emergencies. And young people have joined the global movement of school strikes to call for climate action.

“According to a recent poll, four out of five people in New Zealand are increasingly concerned and think of climate change as a personally important issue.

“We will tell the select committee in Auckland tomorrow that it’s time to get behind solutions to the issue. We have the technology to reduce emissions from agriculture, without reducing herd numbers or financially crippling the industry and it can be done now.

Farmers can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by looking at new biotech solutions. We have evidence that productivity can be increased while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions so farmers can meet the targets set by the government’s new climate change bill.

“New Zealand should consider the opportunity to earn carbon credits by implementing some or all of the recommendations of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) to achieve a 37 percent reduction in methane intensity.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

“Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can’t use it for food production, which is why we need to act now.” More>>

ALSO:

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 