Citizens Advice Bureau’s new website is up for two awards

Somar Design Studios and the Citizens Advice Bureau are celebrating being finalists in the 2019 Best Awards for their work on the site www.cab.org.nz.

“This is great recognition. Our new website is all about ensuring that people get the information they need, when they need it, so that they are empowered to deal with issues in their lives” says Citizens Advice Bureau Chief Executive Kerry Dalton.

“Our work with Somar has extended the reach and accessibility of our service and we’re thrilled to have this work recognised by being selected as finalists for The Best Awards. Through technology innovation, excellent design, and an overarching commitment to serving the public, we have produced a valuable and powerful tool for the whole community, ” says Ms Dalton.

The Best Awards is an annual showcase of digital design, run by the Designers Institute of New Zealand. The Citizens Advice Bureau website and intranet is a finalist in two categories, the User Experience Award and Public Good Award.

Somar Design Studios CEO & Founder Aaron Scott is pleased their work is helping people. “All along I wanted to ensure that New Zealanders had easy access to information about their rights,” says Mr Scott. “This project has enabled us to produce something immensely useful to New Zealand as a whole, which is really heartening, and we’re delighted that this has been recognised by the Best Awards.”

The new CAB website and intranet was launched earlier this year, giving New Zealanders easy access to information about their rights. The website provides over 2,000 questions and answers about people’s rights that are based on real issues encountered by clients, as well as a community directory of more than 35,000 services and groups. Behind the scenes, it also provides information and support for the over 2400 CAB volunteers so that they can help people with the information and options they need.

“We’ve continued to back ourselves, these two design nominations are a reflection of that hard work over the past few years and a great result for the amazing and dedicated team at Citizen Advice Bureau,” said Mr Scott.



