Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Citizens Advice Bureau’s new website is up for two awards

Thursday, 15 August 2019, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Citizens Advice Bureaux NZ

Citizens Advice Bureau’s new website is up for two awards

Somar Design Studios and the Citizens Advice Bureau are celebrating being finalists in the 2019 Best Awards for their work on the site www.cab.org.nz.

“This is great recognition. Our new website is all about ensuring that people get the information they need, when they need it, so that they are empowered to deal with issues in their lives” says Citizens Advice Bureau Chief Executive Kerry Dalton.

“Our work with Somar has extended the reach and accessibility of our service and we’re thrilled to have this work recognised by being selected as finalists for The Best Awards. Through technology innovation, excellent design, and an overarching commitment to serving the public, we have produced a valuable and powerful tool for the whole community, ” says Ms Dalton.

The Best Awards is an annual showcase of digital design, run by the Designers Institute of New Zealand. The Citizens Advice Bureau website and intranet is a finalist in two categories, the User Experience Award and Public Good Award.

Somar Design Studios CEO & Founder Aaron Scott is pleased their work is helping people. “All along I wanted to ensure that New Zealanders had easy access to information about their rights,” says Mr Scott. “This project has enabled us to produce something immensely useful to New Zealand as a whole, which is really heartening, and we’re delighted that this has been recognised by the Best Awards.”

The new CAB website and intranet was launched earlier this year, giving New Zealanders easy access to information about their rights. The website provides over 2,000 questions and answers about people’s rights that are based on real issues encountered by clients, as well as a community directory of more than 35,000 services and groups. Behind the scenes, it also provides information and support for the over 2400 CAB volunteers so that they can help people with the information and options they need.

“We’ve continued to back ourselves, these two design nominations are a reflection of that hard work over the past few years and a great result for the amazing and dedicated team at Citizen Advice Bureau,” said Mr Scott.


ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from Citizens Advice Bureaux NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Ground Rules: Government Moves To Protect Best Growing Land

“Continuing to grow food in the volumes and quality we have come to expect depends on the availability of land and the quality of the soil. Once productive land is built on, we can’t use it for food production, which is why we need to act now.” More>>

ALSO:

Royal Society: Calls For Overhaul Of Gene-Technology Regulations

An expert panel considering the implications of new technologies that allow much more controlled and precise ‘editing’ of genes, has concluded it’s time for an overhaul of the regulations and that there’s an urgent need for wide discussion and debate about gene editing... More>>

ALSO:

Retail: Card Spending Dips In July

Seasonally-adjusted electronic card spending dipped in July by 0.1 percent after being flat in June, according to Stats NZ. Economists had expected a 0.5 percent lift, according to the median in a Bloomberg poll. More>>

ALSO:

Product Stewardship: Govt Takes More Action To Reduce Waste

The Government is proposing a new way to deal with environmentally harmful products before they become waste, including plastic packing and bottles, as part of a wider plan to reduce the amount of rubbish ending up in landfills. More>>

ALSO:

Earnings Update: Fonterra Sees Up To $675m Loss On Writedowns

“While the Co-op’s FY19 underlying earnings range is within the current guidance of 10-15 cents per share, when you take into consideration these likely write-downs, we expect to make a reported loss of $590-675 million this year, which is a 37 to 42 cent loss per share." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 