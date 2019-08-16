Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Staglands Wildlife Reserve awarded official mark of quality

Friday, 16 August 2019, 11:36 am
Press Release: Staglands Wildlife Reserve and Cafe

August 16, 2019

Staglands Wildlife Reserve awarded New Zealand tourism’s official mark of quality

Staglands Wildlife Reserve & Café has been awarded a Silver Qualmark Sustainable Tourism Business Award.

Qualmark is the New Zealand tourism industry’s official quality assurance organisation. A Qualmark- accredited business meets strict quality standards and environmental criteria. This helps visitors identify high quality places to stay, things to do and ways to get around.

Staglands was evaluated in July 2019. The Silver Qualmark Sustainable Tourism Business Award is evidence of a sophisticated tourism business that consistently exceeds visitor expectations. It demonstrates that Staglands has a real focus on continuously improving our economic, social and environmental performance to ensure that we deliver a genuine, constantly improving sustainable experience.

Staglands has implemented several improvements and developments around The Reserve in the last year – with The Church and a new Membership Package, being just two. The Church in the Old Bush Settlement was recently completed and will soon be available for functions. Our new, automated, Membership Package offers members access to a whole host of exclusive benefits and offers here at Staglands.

We are delighted to have the efforts of our hardworking team recognized and going forward, our customers can be assured that Staglands is continuously taking steps to improve on all areas of our operations to provide our visitors with a world class sustainable experience.

Ends

