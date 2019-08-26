Tech Futures Lab + Salesforce team up to address skills gap



Tech Futures Lab and Salesforce today have announced a collaboration to offer New Zealanders sophisticated training in the world’s leading CRM (customer relationship management) cloud-based system.

From 7 October this year, students can train for roles as Salesforce Certified Administrators, a job which is experiencing rapid growth amongst Salesforce’s ecosystem of partners and customers, via the new Certified Salesforce Administrator course.

This course will provide students with job-ready skills and a direct route into the Salesforce Economy, which IDC predicts will create 3.3 million new jobs globally by 2022.

“New Zealand has a substantial technology skills gap and to keep tech and business advancing there is a desperate need for talent. Tech Futures Lab is thrilled to link skill shortages with the training to tackle these business challenges,” says Frances Valintine, CEO and Founder of Tech Futures Lab.

"New technology and changed customer expectations are creating an explosion in new jobs requiring everyone from university graduates to experienced workers to adopt a life-long learning mindset,” said Craig Skinner, Head of Sales for New Zealand, Salesforce. "That's why we're incredibly proud to be working with Tech Futures Lab to help students learn the skills they need to take advantage of the new jobs created by the Fourth Industrial Revolution."

This Certified Salesforce Administrator course is developed and maintained by Salesforce Trailhead Academy experts, ensuring it reflects current services and best practices. This course provides an understanding of Salesforce capabilities and is suitable for administrators looking to upskill, professionals seeking to take advantage of growth opportunities, or those looking for an alternative to traditional tertiary education and interested in pursuing a career in tech.

The Salesforce Certified Administrators course is part of Tech Futures Lab’s new set of short-courses, designed to deliver innovative training so graduates can use the power of cloud computing to deliver business impact, faster.

The directed four-week course is run part-time, one evening a week over four weeks and the partnership is the first of its kind in New Zealand for Salesforce.

For further information and to enrol please visit, techfutureslab.com/certified-salesforce-admin

