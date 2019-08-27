Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bloom Hotels signs up with STAAH

Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 2:27 pm
Press Release: STAAH


[Auckland, 27th August 2019] The Bloom Hotel Group is a chain of mid-market hotels in India, conceptualized to revolutionize the mid-market space. Currently, the group operates a total of 12 hotels under the bloomrooms, bloomSuites, bloom boutique and X by bloom brands and aims to expand to over 50 hotels over the course of the next few months and to 100 hotels by the end of 2020. The brand has picked up several awards and recognitions both domestically and internationally, by upkeeping its brand promise of outstanding guest experience.

“As the country’s growing hotel group, we at bloom are committed to adopting the latest technology and deliver to the dynamism that is a reality in today’s distribution landscape.” says Mohd. Aamir, Sr Manager, Revenue & E-Commerce, bloom Hotel Group.

The group chose STAAH for their increased need to have a seamless backend that connected the dots between all its hotels and OTA’s. STAAH not only ticked the boxes for the group’s complex requirements with its flexible solutions under the Instant Channel Manager, but will also aide better online reach with an outstanding product-driven technology.

“We are delighted to be presented with the opportunity to work with bloom rooms, and look forward to advancing the reach and distribution of its properties around the world.” says Rajesh Ghanshani, Business Development, STAAH India.

About STAAH Ltd.

ends

