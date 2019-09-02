Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Taking the bad with the good in dairy industry report

Monday, 2 September 2019, 11:49 am
Press Release: Federated Farmers


Federated Farmers congratulates the dairy industry on another robust environmental report, which shows there are some good things to celebrate and some things that need further work.

Today’s release of the now five year’s running Sustainable Dairy: Water Accord report shows there are still areas that need work, but overall dairy farmers should be proud of what they’ve achieved in a very short timeframe.

Amongst those matters that need further work are the 6.15% of significant non-compliance with effluent management requirements.

But overall Federated Farmers wants to give a big positive shout-out to what hard working farmers have achieved for the environment in the last 12 months.

"This is a positive way to head into this spring," Federated Farmers dairy sector chair Chris Lewis says.

"I know most farmers like myself, will be head down, bum up working hard at the moment, but they should take the time to give themselves a pat on the back tonight, after work.

"This report quantifies the awesome results they have achieved."

Federated Farmers encourages all Kiwis to read the report.

"I encourage farmers, journalists, government ministers, regulators and environmental NGOs to read this report. Our dairy farmers have a bit more work to do on riparian plans, better effluent compliance and installing water meters. This is happening.

"We are in a fast changing industry and farmers have moved a lot in a better direction, but some people’s memories and perceptions haven’t caught up.

"Anti-farming lobby groups play up these out-of-date impressions to score political points, so farmers need to keep talking about the work they are doing and the improvements we are all achieving," Chris says.

