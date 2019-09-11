Proof Christchurch is now NZ’s impact business capital

Following Kathmandu’s announcement yesterday, Ōtautahi is now the home of 12 internationally Certified B Corporations, evidence our city is leading New Zealand in the global ‘business for good’ movement.

Certified B Corporations meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability - it’s like Fair Trade certification, but for the whole business and not just the bag of coffee.

The latest local businesses to announce their certifications are Kathmandu, Ngātahi Communications, Flashworks Media and Kilmarnock Enterprises - giving Christchurch 12 out of a total of just 29 Certified B Corporations nationwide, including eight listed in Auckland and five in Wellington.

At the time of its announcement, Kathmandu has become the largest Certified B Corporation in Australia and New Zealand.

Brand-new B Corp Ngātahi Communications also announced their certification yesterday, achieved through their focus on supporting social impact organisations and local diversity, equity and inclusion projects.

Video production company Flashworks Media achieved its certification in July. Becoming a B-Corp was the perfect fit due to their strong focus on the environment, their community and their people.

Not-for-profit Kilmarnock Enterprises became the worlds’ first charity B Corp in June for their work empowering adults with a range of abilities, and their sustainability initiatives.

Other well-known local B Corps include Ethique, Banqer and Brown Bread. The global network of B Corporations includes 2933 companies across 64 countries and 150 industries.





