Go Orange goes above and beyond

Tuesday, 17 September 2019, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Go Orange

Innovative tourism operator Go Orange has notched up yet another award for its trophy cabinet.

Following a year of fast-paced success and industry ‘gongs’, Go Orange picked up another accolade when it was named AWS Legal Fiordland Tourism Operator of the Year 2019 this weekend.

Going the extra mile to deliver industry-leading visitor and employee experiences is a hallmark of the company, which in the past year has been named New Zealand’s fastest growing service company by Deloitte and ranked 37th in the Deloitte Fast 50.

General Manager Luke Taylor was named TIA emerging Leader of the Year, and Go Orange was a national finalist in the Humankind Employee Experience Awards.

Never one to rest on its laurels, in the past 12 months the company has launched the renovated Milford Haven cruise boat experience in Milford Sound, a new state-of-the-art coach fleet, and a purpose-designed and built fleet of unimogs to add additional elements of fun and exploration to its rafting experiences.

Fiordland Tourism Awards judges said Go Orange had shown leadership in the industry by developing unique products in Milford and Doubtful Sounds as well as Queenstown.

This summer Go Orange launches its own Fiordland-specific guidebook with information about the sounds, their flora and fauna, key points of interest in the national park and on board the Milford Haven. The book supports Tourism New Zealand’s Tiaki Promise by highlighting the responsibility kiwis (and visitors) have in respecting and caring for New Zealand’s precious landscape.

Go Orange is also currently nominated as a finalist in the best tour/activity category of the Australia & New Zealand Adventure Tourism Awards 2019. The awards recognise the outstanding achievements of tourism businesses servicing the backpacker, youth and adventure travel sector in both countries. A public vote on the awards counts for 30% of the score and the rest is up to a panel of judges.

“I’m incredibly proud of the team here at Go Orange, who have built an adventurous, fun, and innovative brand,” says GM Luke Taylor.

“Our mantra is ‘Go Beyond’, inspiring and challenging visitors to become travellers, to go deeper, further and beyond the average tourist. I’d like to think we’re doing just that.”


