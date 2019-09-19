Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

homes.co.nz now using AI to open the front door on property

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 2:04 pm
Press Release: homes.co.nz

homes.co.nz now using AI to open the front door on property browsing in NZ

19th September 2019

In a New Zealand first, homes.co.nz has partnered with a real estate specialist AI company, restb.ai, and New Zealand’s favourite paint supplier, Resene, to bring Kiwis a truly unique online property search experience.

Tom Lintern, Chief Data Scientist from homes.co.nz explains “Homes Inspiration is a new platform harnessing the power of computer vision technology to automatically classify the room type of real estate listing photos”. This means that when Kiwis visit the new Homes Inspiration platform they can organise their property search by their favourite room of the house - a masterchef kitchen or a super luxe bathroom!

homes.co.nz estimates that Homes Inspiration has a growing collection of over 200,000 categorised images across the categories of Kitchens, Bathrooms, Living rooms, Bedrooms & Laundries.

Angel Esteban, co-founder and CEO of Restb.ai said, “Property photos have the ability to evoke emotion in a unique way. With Homes Inspiration, homes.co.nz is leveraging that emotion to help match home buyers with the photos they want to see."

So Kiwis now have a new way to browse current real estate listings, see the latest styles and get inspired! Whether it be the amazing kid’s bedroom you’ve been dreaming of or the perfect family backyard - it’s easy to be in control of what you want to see first.

Resene is a foundation partner of Homes Inspiration and provides content on the latest paint & interior design trends that are relevant to the room types Kiwis have chosen to base their house searches on.

Karen Warman, Marketing Manager of Resene says “buying and selling homes is the catalyst for so many painting and renovation projects. We’ve gathered together practical and handy suggestions from our colour experts to help homebuyers and sellers get inspired about how to transform different areas of their home."


