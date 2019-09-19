Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

DLA Piper named finalists in 2019 ANZIIF Awards

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 3:30 pm
Press Release: DLA Piper


DLA Piper has been named as a finalist in the 2019 New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards for two categories, Professional Services Firm of the Year and Excellence in Workplace Diversity & Inclusion.

As a top tier practice and the only firm ranked Band 1 in Chambers & Partners Asia Pacific, the DLA Piper insurance team in New Zealand continues to forge excellent results for their clients. Led by four partners, the team has been involved in an unprecedented number of trials this year, as well as numerous sentencing decisions for regulatory prosecutions.

DLA Piper is signed up to the NZLS Gender Equity Charter to track performance on equality and inclusion, offers unparalleled pro bono and community care initiatives, and celebrates the importance of diversity and inclusion through four sub-committees around gender, generation, heritage and identity, and LGBTI.

The awards are hosted by the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) and 2019 will mark the eighth year of the awards.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday 27 November 2019 at the Cordis.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from DLA Piper on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Up 0.5% In June Quarter: Services Lead GDP Growth

“Service industries, which represent about two-thirds of the economy, were the main contributor to GDP growth in the quarter, rising 0.7 percent off the back of a subdued result in the March 2019 quarter.” More>>

ALSO:

Non-Giant Fossil Disoveries: Scientists Discover One Of World’s Oldest Bird Species

At 62 million-years-old, the newly-discovered Protodontopteryx ruthae, is one of the oldest named bird species in the world. It lived in New Zealand soon after the dinosaurs died out. More>>

Rural Employers Keen, Migrants Iffy: Employment Visa Changes Announced

“We are committed to ensuring that businesses are able to get the workers they need to fill critical skills shortages, while encouraging employers and regions to work together on long term workforce planning including supporting New Zealanders with the training they need to fill the gaps,” says Iain Lees-Galloway. More>>

ALSO:

Marsden Pipeline Rupture: Report Calls For Supply Improvements, Backs Digger Blame

The report makes several recommendations on how the sector can better prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from an incident. In particular, we consider it essential that government and industry work together to put in place and regularly practise sector-wide response plans, to improve the response to any future incident… More>>

ALSO:

Oil Scare: Trump Authorises Use Of Emergency Crude Stockpile

The New Zealand dollar fell against the US dollar after President Donald Trump authorised the use of the country's emergency crude stockpile after the weekend attack on Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 