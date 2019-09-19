DLA Piper named finalists in 2019 ANZIIF Awards



DLA Piper has been named as a finalist in the 2019 New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards for two categories, Professional Services Firm of the Year and Excellence in Workplace Diversity & Inclusion.

As a top tier practice and the only firm ranked Band 1 in Chambers & Partners Asia Pacific, the DLA Piper insurance team in New Zealand continues to forge excellent results for their clients. Led by four partners, the team has been involved in an unprecedented number of trials this year, as well as numerous sentencing decisions for regulatory prosecutions.

DLA Piper is signed up to the NZLS Gender Equity Charter to track performance on equality and inclusion, offers unparalleled pro bono and community care initiatives, and celebrates the importance of diversity and inclusion through four sub-committees around gender, generation, heritage and identity, and LGBTI.

The awards are hosted by the Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) and 2019 will mark the eighth year of the awards.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday 27 November 2019 at the Cordis.

