Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand uses NASA technology to enhance sleep

Wednesday, 2 October 2019, 12:02 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

2 October 2019


Air New Zealand is the first airline in the world to launch an innovative new pillow – which uses technology originally developed for astronauts – to further improve comfort for its passengers.

The pillow is coated with Outlast® which was developed for use in space gloves to protect against extreme temperature fluctuations and keep hands cool.

The temperature regulating product, awarded certified space technology by the Space Foundation, absorbs heat as the skin gets hot and as the skin cools the heat is released.

The new hypo allergenic pillow has been introduced on the airline’s Chicago route and is available to passengers travelling in Business Premier.

Air New Zealand Senior Manager Customer Experience Niki Chave says the airline is always looking at ways to enhance the customer experience in an innovative way.

“We know quality sleep is important to our passengers, particularly those travelling in Business Premier on our long haul routes. This pillow allows passengers to lay on the side that regulates their temperature or sleep on the regular side, which ultimately gives them more control over their environment.”

The pillow is manufactured by premium German bedding company Paradies which actively produces bedding in a CO2-neutral process, keeping climate protection and sustainability at the core of its business.

The pillow is now available alongside the All Birds eye mask to enhance comfort on the Chicago route, the longest in Air New Zealand’s network.


Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Air New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"New Approach": Banking Hub Trial For Regions

A unique partnership of six New Zealand banks will trial a new approach to providing banking services in small regional communities. More>>

ALSO:

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice

A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

Winning Pickers: Migrant Seasonal Worker Quotas Announced

“We are helping our regions’ growers to plan ahead and get the support they need. For the first time we are announcing a two-year increase to the RSE quota..." More>>

ALSO:

Fonterra Annual Results: Net Loss Of $605 Million

Today Fonterra announced its FY19 annual results, the final milk price for the 2018/19 season, its refreshed strategy and changes to its operating model and management team. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Official Cash Rate (OCR) remains at 1.0 percent... Employment is around its maximum sustainable level, and inflation remains within our target range but below the 2 percent mid-point. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 