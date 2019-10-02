Air New Zealand uses NASA technology to enhance sleep

2 October 2019





Air New Zealand is the first airline in the world to launch an innovative new pillow – which uses technology originally developed for astronauts – to further improve comfort for its passengers.

The pillow is coated with Outlast® which was developed for use in space gloves to protect against extreme temperature fluctuations and keep hands cool.

The temperature regulating product, awarded certified space technology by the Space Foundation, absorbs heat as the skin gets hot and as the skin cools the heat is released.

The new hypo allergenic pillow has been introduced on the airline’s Chicago route and is available to passengers travelling in Business Premier.

Air New Zealand Senior Manager Customer Experience Niki Chave says the airline is always looking at ways to enhance the customer experience in an innovative way.

“We know quality sleep is important to our passengers, particularly those travelling in Business Premier on our long haul routes. This pillow allows passengers to lay on the side that regulates their temperature or sleep on the regular side, which ultimately gives them more control over their environment.”

The pillow is manufactured by premium German bedding company Paradies which actively produces bedding in a CO2-neutral process, keeping climate protection and sustainability at the core of its business.

The pillow is now available alongside the All Birds eye mask to enhance comfort on the Chicago route, the longest in Air New Zealand’s network.





Ends

© Scoop Media

