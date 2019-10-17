Information security award finalists revealed



A large New Zealand media company, electronic payment provider, joint healthcare agency and specialist information security professionals and businesses have today been named among 15 finalists in this year's iSANZ Awards.

The iSANZ Awards were established five years ago to recognise the achievements of New Zealand people and organisations in the country’s world-class information security (InfoSec) and cyber security field.

iSANZ Chair Kendra Ross says there was a 25% increase in entries across the five award categories this year, which is indicative of a growing sector.

"We want to thank everyone for taking the time to enter this year's awards. It's encouraging to see the range of work being done in New Zealand to help protect computer networks, our people and our country from malicious activity.

“Since we launched the Awards in 2015, iSANZ has brought to the fore some truly exceptional entrants, finalists and winners from around the country, including major banks, NZX-listed businesses and hardworking cyber security professionals.

“Our panel of independent judges, made up of experts from across the InfoSec community, has now completed their review of the entries. Being selected as a national finalist is a significant achievement, which highlights each of the finalists’ dedication to InfoSec.”

The finalists in the 2019 iSANZ Awards are:

Best Start-up or New Business:

Darkscope; Cyberprep; and Mindshift.

Best Security Project / Initiative:

Aura Information Security’s partnership with Institute of Directors; healthAlliance for its Northern Region Secure USB Project; and Gallagher for its Security Health Check.

Best Security Awareness Campaign:

healthAlliance for its Cyber Heros campaign; NZME for an internal cyber security campaign targeted at staff across 40 regions; and Paymark for its RSP awareness campaign.

Best Security Company:

Chillisoft, Defend and SafeStack.

Up and Coming Cybersecurity Star:

Christine Dewes from Quantum Security; Chris Hislop from BNZ Bank; and Ian White from ZX Security.

MC’ed by television personality Te Radar (Andrew Lumsden), winners will be announced at a gala dinner on Tuesday, 12 November at Wellington’s Te Papa Museum. The evening will also see a person, event or organisation crowned in a special nominated Hall of Fame category.

Tickets to the iSANZ Awards dinner can be booked at: https://isanz2019t.lilregie.com/booking/attendees/new

The 2019 iSANZ Awards are proudly sponsored by Kordia, Micro Focus, Quantum Security, Liverton Security, Datacom, McAfee, Spark, SailPoint, Duo (a division of Sektor) and Seqa Information Security.

Supporting partners are 1st Tuesday, ConnectSmart, NZITF, PS Duo and SiteHost.



