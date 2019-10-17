Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Time for shareholders to share with the workers

Thursday, 17 October 2019, 8:03 pm
Press Release: Unite Union

Time for shareholders to share with the workers - Casino union members to picket SkyCity AGM


As SkyCity Casino shareholders attend their AGM tomorrow morning they will be met by striking SkyCity Casino workers fighting to “Bring Back the Weekend”.

“Shareholders will have to walk past some of their low paid employees who are simply asking for some recognition for the unsociable hours they work to generate the huge profits for the shareholders.“ says Skycity site Convenor Joe Carolan.

’It’s time for the shareholders to share with the workers who deliver the profits to them”

A strike ballot of union members today saw 98% vote for the strike over the weekend from 6am Friday to 8am Monday.

SkyCity’s major shareholders are mostly global banks such as HSBC, JP Morgan and Citibank. Nearly half are Aussie based and 80% is held by the twenty largest shareholders, with New Zealand retail shareholders owning just 16%.

The shareholders meeting comes as SEA-Unite reveals that up to 100 convention centre jobs are under threat because of the delays to the new Convention Centre, despite it being reported that SkyCity has received $40million in compensation for the delay.

“So Fletchers stuffs up and the shareholders get compensated for loss of profits, but the workers get….sacked. Maybe the shareholders and executives need a stint at play-centre to learn what all parents teach their toddlers - you can’t keep all the toys to yourself all the time, its better for everyone if you share.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Unite Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$7.5 Billion Surplus: Government Accounts "Show Strong Economy"

“The surplus and low levels of debt show the economy is in good shape. This allows the Government to spend more on infrastructure and make record investments in health and education,” Grant Robertson says. More>>

ALSO:

New OIO Application Trumps Judicial Review: OceanaGold Cleared To Buy Land For Waihi Tailings Expansion

In a surprise turnaround, the government has given OceanaGold a greenlight to buy land to expand its Waihi mine after the application was previously turned down by Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Rebuild: Fletcher Sued For $7.5m Over Justice Precinct

Fletcher Building is being sued for $7.5 million by utilities contractor Electrix, one of the subcontractors on the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. More>>

Three New Drugs: PHARMAC Signs Bundle Deal For More Cancer Medicines

420 New Zealanders with lung cancer, breast cancer, multiple sclerosis and respiratory disease will benefit each year from a bundle deal PHARMAC has finalised with a medicine supplier. More>>

ALSO:

"Levels Playing Field": Government Responds To Electricity Price Review

The changes announced today include: • Supporting new and independent retailers by requiring the big power companies to sell into the wholesale market at affordable rates. • Extending discount rates to all customers • A pilot scheme to help customers who have not switched power providers before to shop around for better deals... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 