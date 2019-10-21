Queenstown Airport invests in car parking improvements

Queenstown Airport will introduce new initiatives and upgrades to its car parking products next month, including the Park and Ride facility, technology upgrades, and pricing and payment options.

QAC Manager Ground Transport Natalie Scott said the improvements were a direct result of feedback from the airport’s monthly passenger survey and Park and Ride customers, as well as changing customer behaviours.

“Our customers asked for more choice in parking options, based on convenience of the parking space and value for money, with clear customer benefits associated with each option.”

“We’ve also experienced higher occupancy levels at the terminal car parks on a more regular basis, so it was timely to look at our car parking offering and ensure customers are aware of the benefits of each product so they can make informed choices ahead of travelling,” says Natalie.

The airport Park and Ride service, which started as a trial in June 2017, is well utilised by customers from the Southern Lakes region and those wanting longer term airport parking. Online booking was introduced in December 2018, making securing a space ahead of time easy and the most affordable option within Queenstown Airport’s car parking offering. New pricing, including advanced online booking discounts, will be available from 1 November 2019.

QAC continues to invest in technology and innovative solutions to improve the customer experience, by introducing Tap & Go services at the Park and Ride entry gate, so customers can simply show up on the day of travel, tap their credit card at the entry barrier arm sensor and again as they exit, when a receipt can also be printed.

The upgrade has enabled the removal of the solar-powered pay and display machine, which customers said was sometimes unreliable. To help customers make informed choices before they leave home, parking sensors have been installed at the Park and Ride site enabling real-time availability of spaces to be displayed on the airport’s website.

“Park and Ride customers value the affordability of the offering, as well as its location just 15 minutes away by shuttle. When we asked people what we could do to improve things, they asked for enhanced security on-site, so as part of our improvements we’ll introduce new barrier arms to provide more secure entry and exit points, as well as data connection to enable CCTV to be improved, with a new direct link back to the airport’s Operation Centre enabling live monitoring,” adds Natalie.

Licence Plate Recognition (LPR) technology will be trialled once all the upgrades are implemented, as well as scoping the option to provide a toilet facility.

Key improvements to Park and Ride

1. Online booking to secure your space ahead of time and the best rates.

2. Parking sensors to be installed to show real-time availability of spaces and displayed on the website and at the entrance to the airport on Lucas Place.

3. Improved security with barrier arms installed and a data connection established to the site, which will provide a direct CCTV feed to the airport Operations Centre.

4. Tap & Go (pay at barrier) installed giving customers the choice to not take a ticket and pay manually at the payment machines, enabling the removal of the current pay and display machine.

5. A new 22-seater vehicle introduced offering increased capacity.

A review provided insights into customer usage patterns and changes to the terminal and Park and Ride car parking charging structure will be implemented to create occupancy efficiency during peak times.

Changes include reducing the current free P20 offering to 10 minutes free, with a $2 charge thereafter up to 20 minutes. These 66 premium spaces located closest to the terminal will remain a P20 zone and are perfect for those doing a quick meet and greet.

“As we continue to near capacity at the terminal during peak times, we wanted to find a solution to ensure customers can always get the park they want, when they want. By clearly communicating the availability of spaces, customers can make the choice that best suits them.” says Natalie.

“We’ll continue to monitor customer feedback and usage to ensure we provide affordable options, convenience and technological solutions to ensure everything to do with parking at Queenstown Airport is efficient, safe and convenient. There is a continuous stream of new tech being released and we look forward to keeping abreast with innovation and introducing appropriate solutions at our airport.”

Over the next 12 months Queenstown Airport will continue its investment in ground transport, looking to enable online booking for all car parking options, evaluating the introduction of a premium parking product aimed at the business and luxury market, as well as EV charging stations as part of the Company’s commitment to environmental solutions.

Highlights:

Terminal Parking (A and B)

Located closest to the terminal for customers who value time and convenience.

• P2 drop-off - Free

• P20 - 10 minutes free ($2 thereafter up to a maximum of 20 minutes)

• Short Stay - $4 for 40 minutes (see short term rates online for stays more than 40 minutes) From 1 Nov.

• $25 a day

• $155 for 7 days

• Accessibility friendly spaces available in all terminal parking areas.

Park and Ride (minimum 2-day stay)

Located just 15 minutes from the terminal by shuttle, Park and Ride is the most affordable airport parking option offered by Queenstown Airport, aimed at customers parking for long-term or with a little more time before their flight.

• $40 for 3 days (book online for best rates)

• Days thereafter - $10 (book online for best rates).

For full details please visit the website. Pricing changes from 1 November 2019.





