WEL Networks Deloitte Top 200 Finalist

WEL Networks are proud to be a finalist in the Deloitte Top 200 Awards Most Improved Performance category.

Held annually, the awards recognise and applaud outstanding individual and management team performances among New Zealand’s largest companies and training organisations.

WEL Networks Chief Executive Garth Dibley is "thrilled" to be a finalist.

"Being named a finalist for this category is a reflection of the hard work, dedication and professionalism shown by our passionate team - working together to create an innovative energy future to enable our Waikato communities to thrive," he says.

Winners will be announced on December 5.

