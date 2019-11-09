Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

REINZ announces new Director to its Board

Saturday, 9 November 2019, 11:20 am
Press Release: Real Estate Institute Of New Zealand

REINZ announces new Director to its Board

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) has today announced that it has appointed a new Independent Director to the REINZ Board – Jo Clifford.

Jo is currently the Chief Operations Officer for Harcourts Group, having worked for the organisation for 35 years and holding a wide range of senior management roles across the company.

This appointment is the result of current Appointed Director Bryan Thomson’s term coming to an end having completed his maximum number of years as a Director under the REINZ rules.

Bridget Coates, Chair of the REINZ Board says: “Jo is very well known and respected in the industry and we are delighted to welcome Jo to the REINZ Board. She brings an extensive knowledge of the real estate profession both in New Zealand and internationally to the Board. Additionally, has held a significant number of real estate related Directorships over the last 20 years that will be extremely valuable in supporting the Board over the coming months and years.

Peter Thompson, REINZ Appointment Panel Member says: “We had a number of excellent candidates apply for the Director position, so on behalf of the Appointment Panel I am pleased to announce the appointment of a new Director who brings so much experience to the Boardroom table. During her career Jo has had significant governance experience across a number of real estate related Boards and this experience will be invaluable to the Institute, its members and the wider profession.”

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Real Estate Institute Of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

MethaneSAT: Methane Satellite Mission Control In New Zealand

Mission Control for an international space mission to help tackle climate change will be based in New Zealand, with the Government putting $26 million towards the state-of-the-art satellite...More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Late Spring Surge

The continued shortage of quality real estate listings, coupled with record low mortgage interest rates have combined to add some zing to the property market over October. More>>

Wellbeing Stats: Finances Less Terrible And Less Great

According to results from the General Social Survey, the proportion of people who felt they had enough or more than enough money to meet everyday needs increased from 51 percent in 2008 to 63 percent in 2018, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

LA-London Out; Auckland-NY In: "New Era" For Air NZ International

Air New Zealand is accelerating its ambitions for North America and will launch a non-stop service between Auckland and New York using its 787-9 Dreamliner in October 2020. More>>

ALSO:

Data Investment: Govt Backs Te Reo, Environmental Data Research

The Government is investing in ambitious research that will digitise Te Reo, grow the low-carbon protein efficient aquaculture industry, help interpret environmental trends, and large data sets says Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 