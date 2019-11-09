REINZ announces new Director to its Board

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) has today announced that it has appointed a new Independent Director to the REINZ Board – Jo Clifford.

Jo is currently the Chief Operations Officer for Harcourts Group, having worked for the organisation for 35 years and holding a wide range of senior management roles across the company.

This appointment is the result of current Appointed Director Bryan Thomson’s term coming to an end having completed his maximum number of years as a Director under the REINZ rules.

Bridget Coates, Chair of the REINZ Board says: “Jo is very well known and respected in the industry and we are delighted to welcome Jo to the REINZ Board. She brings an extensive knowledge of the real estate profession both in New Zealand and internationally to the Board. Additionally, has held a significant number of real estate related Directorships over the last 20 years that will be extremely valuable in supporting the Board over the coming months and years.

Peter Thompson, REINZ Appointment Panel Member says: “We had a number of excellent candidates apply for the Director position, so on behalf of the Appointment Panel I am pleased to announce the appointment of a new Director who brings so much experience to the Boardroom table. During her career Jo has had significant governance experience across a number of real estate related Boards and this experience will be invaluable to the Institute, its members and the wider profession.”

