Lap Records Tumble at WPKA Championships Kart Meeting

05-06-19

Lap records tumbled in the Senior Grand Prix race at the Wellington Provincial Karting Association (WPKA) Goldstar Series’ annual Championships meeting in Palmerston North on Sunday.

Top local driver Jacob Cranston (Open) and Ryan Wood from Wellington (Rotax Max Light) both set new track lap records for their respective classes in the 12-lap/four-class Senior GP race.

Cranston set a new Open class benchmark of 41.767 seconds round the 933m Manawatu Toyota Raceway on the sixth lap of the race.

Ryan Wood, meanwhile, set his new Rotax Max Light benchmark in the 11th lap with a time of 43.460 seconds.

As well as setting new lap records Cranston and Wood were amongst 10 class winners at the meeting.

Class winners were;

• Open – Jacob Cranston

• Rotax Max Light - Ryan Wood

• Rotax Max Heavy – Adam Bell

• Vortex ROK DVS Snr – Chris van der Drift

• Briggs LO206 – Brent Melhop

• ClubSport 120 – Scott Dalley

• Rotax Max Junior - Mitchell Sparrow

• Vortex ROK DVS Jnr – Liam Sceats

• Vortex Mini ROK – Jay Urwin

• Cadet ROK - Mitchell Corin

Grand Prix race winners, meanwhile, were;

• Senior GP Open class – Nelson Hartley

• Senior GP Rotax Max Light class – Michael McCulloch

• Senior GP Rotax Max Heavy class – Adam Bell

• Senior GP Vortex ROK DVS Snr class – Chris van der Drift

• Briggs LO206 GP – Shaun Croskery

• ClubSport 120 GP – Steve Muggeridge

• Junior GP Rotax Junior class – Jesse Free

• Junior GP Vortex ROK DVS Jnr class – Leo Scott

• Vortex Mini ROK GP – Tom Bewley

• Cadet ROK GP – Mitchell Corin

Ends







© Scoop Media

