Devin Townsend brings solo acoustic tour to NZ
An Evening with DEVIN TOWNSEND
Fri 6 Sept - Hollywood Avondale, Auckland
Plus1 is proud to announce Canadian progressive rock and metal visionary, Devin Townsend is bringing his solo acoustic world tour to the ambient, intimate setting of Auckland’s beloved Hollywood Theatre in Avondale.
Townsend will perform material from his extensive back catalogue, followed by a Q&A session with the audience.
Don't miss this rare chance
to witness up close the masterful innovation of Devin
Townsend - founder of Strapping Young Lad, Devin
Townsend Band / Project and aclaimed solo
projects, including new album Empath. Join this show's
Facebook event here
PLUS1 PRESALE - DEVIN TOWNSEND