Devin Townsend brings solo acoustic tour to NZ



An Evening with DEVIN TOWNSEND

Fri 6 Sept - Hollywood Avondale, Auckland

Plus1 is proud to announce Canadian progressive rock and metal visionary, Devin Townsend is bringing his solo acoustic world tour to the ambient, intimate setting of Auckland’s beloved Hollywood Theatre in Avondale.

Townsend will perform material from his extensive back catalogue, followed by a Q&A session with the audience.

Don't miss this rare chance to witness up close the masterful innovation of Devin Townsend - founder of Strapping Young Lad, Devin Townsend Band / Project and aclaimed solo projects, including new album Empath. Join this show's Facebook event here



