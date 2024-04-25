Bewley, Robb, Exton And Rooney Take The Big Prizes

2023-2024 Toyota 86 Champion Tom Bewley – the final driver to win the championship in the current model TR86 – was the top prize winner, adding his name to the overall title and securing a drive at the Nürburgring aboard a KCMG run, factory-supported Toyota GR Supra GT4 EVO.

MSNZ’s Wayne Christie, Tom Bewley and Andrew Davis from Toyota. Picture Bruce Jenkins

He’ll be joined on that potentially career-changing week away by third place championship finisher William Exton – who won TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s new Kaizen prize as the most impressive all-round driver on and off the circuit and with it a seat in the GR Supra GT4.

William Exton secured the GT4 drive with the Kaizen award - pictured with Nicolas Caillol. Picture Bruce Jenkins.

Rookie of the Year went to Hunter Robb after his impressive season, which included him finishing second overall while the Masters title went – for the third consecutive season – to John Penny.

Rookie winner Hunter Robb with TGRNZ‘s Bruce Airey. Picture Bruce Jenkins.

Jackson Rooney’s crushing form in the second half of the season went some way to ensuring he finished fourth overall in the championship but the bigger prize was the Tony Quinn Foundation Gen 3 Supercar test drive prize with Triple Eight Race Engineering, a doorway into Australia’s ‘main game’ and one the youngster is eager to impress on.

TQ Foundation trustee and long-time Toyota racer and winner Daniel Gaunt was on hand to present Jackson with his prize.

Other prizes went to a delighted Christina Orr-West for the most positions gained in a season at 58 and to series veteran Justin Allen for the livery of the year on his eye-catching and immaculately presented NAPA Autoparts TR86.

