Ilan Wittenberg scoops Gold

Monday, 10 June 2019, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Ilan Wittenberg


Ilan Wittenberg stunned the judges, scooping 15 awards at the 2019 North Shore National Salon!



Photographer of the Year Ilan Wittenberg has just won a plethora of awards including seven medals at this year's North Shore Salon! "Don't enter again please" said one of the volunteers who helped out on the opening night...

“I am very excited to win these prestigious awards” says Ilan. “I am a portrait photographer, so winning both Gold and Silver in the People category is especially meaningful to me. I first entered this wonderful competition in 2010”, says Wittenberg “and it’s a big honour even to get an Acceptance".

Established in 1995 by the North Shore Photographic Society [NSPS], the North Shore National Salon of Photography aims to promote the art of photography in New Zealand through a respectful and inspiring annual event. Founded in 1954, the NSPS has 150 members ranging from amateurs to professionals and from beginners to experts. Affiliated with the Photographic Society of New Zealand, it is part of a network of photographic clubs and societies across New Zealand. Each year, the Salon has run a competition for New Zealand photographers, with the 2019 Salon attracting 1,800 entries from 600 entrants including members from 33 photographic clubs and societies from Whangarei to Southland and overseas. The Salon convenes independent panels of six selectors to judge entries in various categories such as Impressionism, Scapes, People, Open, Abstract, Fantasy, Street Photography, Monochrome and Colour.

The exhibition is currently showing at Mairangi Art Centre until June 17 – entry is free to the public.

Where
Mairangi Bay Art Centre, 20 Hastings Rd, Mairangi Bay, Auckland

When
Mon-Fri 9:30am-4pm
Sat-Sun 10am-2pm


