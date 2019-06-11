Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Snow Patrol announce Irish artist Ryan McMullan as support

Tuesday, 11 June 2019, 10:09 am
Press Release: Live Nation

Live Nation & More FM Present
Snow Patrol
announce Irish artist Ryan McMullan as support

TUESDAY JUNE 11, 2019 – Live Nation are pleased to announce Irish artist Ryan McMullan as support for the forthcoming sold-out Snow Patrol ‘Live and Acoustic’ show in Auckland.

With a voice raw with story-telling and filled with rich and varied tones, Ryan McMullan’s debut EP ‘Listen’ gives us a taste of his musical ability, and shows he is a rare jewel in the crown of the current music scene. Hailing from Portaferry, a small seaside town in Northern Ireland, the 25-year-old has a voice reminiscent of Paolo Nutini and early Tom Waits and is fast gaining a reputation as an exciting talent with a very bright future.

‘One of the most exciting artists to come out of Northern Ireland, voice of an angel’ – Gary Lightbody

For complete tour, ticket and information, visit: livenation.co.nz

Fresh on the heels of their North American stadium tour with Ed Sheeran, and appearances at Lollapalooza Chile and Brazil , the Australian shows see Snow Patrol performing in a ‘Live and Acoustic’ mode as a 3-piece featuring singer and guitarist Gary Lightbody, Johnny McDaid on Guitar, piano and vocals and Nathan Connolly also on guitar and vocals.




Performing songs live as you’ve never heard them before, the band will be playing all your favourites from classic Snow Patrol albums including ‘Run’, ‘Open Your Eyes’, and ‘Chasing Cars’, alongside songs from their 2018 release ‘Wildness’, which was their first studio album in seven years.

SNOW PATROL

ASB THEATRE, AOTEA CENTRE, AUCKLAND THURSDAY AUGUST 8

SOLD OUT

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: snowpatrol.com & livenation.co.nz

