The Arctic Comes South in New Exhibition

Thursday, 27 June 2019, 9:37 am
Press Release: Canterbury Museum

The Arctic Comes South in New Exhibition Arctic Voices




Penguins and polar bears normally live poles apart, but Canterbury Museum visitors will be able to see both in the same building when touring exhibition Arctic Voices opens this weekend.

Produced by two of Canada’s leading science institutions, Arctic Voices is a hands-on exhibition that uses interactive experiences, photos, videos and real animal and plant specimens to take visitors on a scientific and cultural journey to the Arctic.

Canterbury Museum is internationally recognised for its Antarctic collection, but this exhibition gives Cantabrians a chance to explore the northern hemisphere’s frozen land.

Arctic Voices aims to demonstrate that the Arctic is more than just snow – it is home to people and diverse wildlife. It is also a place of rapid change being studied and monitored by scientists.

Visitors to Arctic Voices can come face-to-face with Arctic animals and try mimicking their behaviour in interactive exhibits. The exhibition also features quizzes, a movie theatre and a chance to try throat singing – a traditional art with modern applications.

Canterbury Museum Acting Director Jennifer Storer expects Arctic Voices to be particularly popular with school-age children.

“That’s the age group this exhibition is really aimed at, but there’s lots of interesting content for adults too,” she says.



“Cantabrians have a well-documented connection to Antarctica, but as this exhibition illustrates, we’re also affected by what happens up at the other pole. We thought Arctic Voices would be a nice complement to our Antarctic Gallery – you can see penguins and polar bears in the same building!”

Arctic Voices is co-produced by Science North, one of Canada's largest and most respected science centres, and the Canadian Museum of Nature, Canada's national museum of natural history and natural sciences.

The exhibition runs from 29 June to 3 November at Canterbury Museum.

[ENDS]


