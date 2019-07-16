Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Live Nation & More FM present PENTATONIX

Tuesday, 16 July 2019, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Live Nation

Live Nation & More FM present
PENTATONIX
Acclaimed A Cappella Quintet Bring Their World Tour to New Zealand This Summer

AUCKLAND, NZ (July 16, 2019) – Three-time Grammy Award-winning and US multi-platinum-selling group, PENTATONIX, bring their phenomenal vocal talents to New Zealand this summer in what will be their second only visit.

Tickets go on sale 1pm Monday, July 22.

My Live Nation members can also be among the first to secure tickets during the pre-sale beginning at 11am Friday, July 19.

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: livenation.co.nz.

Followers of the five-piece vocal troupe – which amass almost 17 million on YouTube alone – will attest to powerful, vibrant and flawless instrument-free performances of originals and cover songs, culminating in an awe-inspiring show of exceptionally talented individual and group vocals.

Unaccompanied by instruments, Pentatonix excel in harmonies, percussive sounds and beatbox delivered in their own Grammy-winning-style arrangements, stemming from influences of pop, dubstep, electro, hip-hop, country and classical music.

Selling out their previous Australian, North American and European runs, Pentatonix are currently undertaking a massive 45-date North American tour. Audiences have been transfixed by spellbinding a cappella performances ranging through a set list featuring original tracks such as “Sing” and “Natural Disaster,” and covers of classic and contemporary songs such as Camila Cabello’s “Havana,” Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence,” A Star is Born megahit “Shallow,” Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” and Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” as well as their Ariana Grande and renowned Daft Punk mashups (the latter racking up a staggering 310 million-plus YouTube views).



Fans are also able to access VIP Experiences including a limited number of the Ultimate VIP Experience featuring a reserved seat in the first 10 rows, Meet & Greet and individual photo opportunity, backstage tour, plus a private performance and Q&A session with Pentatonix.

Originally from Arlington, Texas, since winning NBC’s reality show The Sing-Off in 2011 Pentatonix’s global fanbase has grown exponentially, now boasting almost 17 million YouTube subscribers and 4 billion-plus views. Pentatonix’s 2013 cover of New Zealand’s own, Lorde’s Royals has hit more than 94 million views. The group has also starred on the big screen making an appearance in Pitch Perfect 2.

Pentatonix has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide. Their 2015 self-titled album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, garnering Gold status, and peaked at #8 on the RIANZ Album Chart. Additionally, nine of their albums reached the Top 10 on Billboard’s 200 chart (two albums reaching #1).

Last year Pentatonix released two albums: PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. 1 – their sixth studio album which hit Top 30 on the RIANZ Album Chart - featuring a cappella covers of hit songs like Bruno Mars’ “Finesse,” Kesha’s “Praying” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.” In October, the group released Christmas Is Here!,their fourth festive album.

Be sure to witness the astonishing vocal performances of Pentatonix live this February.

SPARK ARENA, AUCKLAND
SATURDAY FEBRUARY 15

TICKETS ON SALE 1PM MONDAY JULY 22
Live Nation pre-sale: 11am July 19 until 11am July 22
For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: ptxofficial.com &livenation.co.nz

ends

