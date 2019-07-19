Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Birthday Sex Returns

Friday, 19 July 2019, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Gag Drag Collective

It’s our birthday! Who wants to blow on our candles?

That's right folks, Wellington’s sexiest, dirtiest and most provocative drag show is back again. Gag Drag Collective’s annual birthday celebration is truly the climax of the year- promising to be the hottest drag event on the calendar. Serving you kinky fantasies like you've never seen them before- our performers will be bringing leather, latex, bondage and more to the stage for one night only. So, don your most risqué outfit and get down to Ivy Bar for a taste of our scandalous birthday celebration! There’s no shame in what you truly desire. This show promises to be 100% sex and body positive, ensuring a safe space for our LGBT+ family to come and celebrate all things drag together. With a line-up that will leave you gagged, screaming for more and questioning your darkest desires, this is a show not to be missed!

Featuring local icons such as Mx Capital Drag 2019 winner Willy SmacknTush and TVNZ House of Drag stars Vulga and Bunny Holiday, it is surely unmissable.

Tickets are available on Eventfinda and start at $10. A discount of 20% off GA tickets is available for your audience using the code ‘BIRTHDAYCAKE’ (Valid until sold out).

GAG: Birthday Sex is on August 3rd 2019 at 10pm. Ivy Bar is an R18 venue.


About GAG Drag Collective:

We are a group of queer drag performers based in Wellington, New Zealand. We have a diverse collection of local drag kings, queens and things who aim to ignite Wellington's drag scene with all that modern drag has to offer. Our performers have graced stages all over Wellington, from the Opera House to the main stage at Out in the Park and performing alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni Laila McQueen and Aja. Our goal is to offer assistance, publicity and stage experience to local performers.

ends




