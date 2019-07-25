Shearing test series in the balance

From Doug Laing, media officer, Shearing Sports New Zealand

July 25, 2019

New team, new result as Wales win crucial third shearing test

The New Zealand shearing steam still has the job in front of it to secure a long-sought series win over Wales in Wales after being beaten at the Royal Welsh Show in the third test of an annual four-match series.

Farmers Rowland Smith, of Maraekakaho in Hawke’s Bay, and David Buick, of Pongaroa in Northern Wairarapa, had had two comfortable wins against Welshmen Aled Jones and Lloyd Rees in the opening two tests at Cothi and Lampeter last Friday and Saturday.

But it was a different story on Wednesday up against the new Welsh combination of Richard Jones and Alun Lloyd Jones, back together just a fortnight after Richard Jones’ win in the World Championships final n France and the pair’s second placing in the teams final, beating New Zealanders Smith and Central Hawke’s Bay shearer Cam Ferguson.

Alun Lloyd Jones earlier in the day claimed his place back in the team as winner of the Champion Shearer of Wales final while Richard Jones was back as winner of the Welsh Circuit.

The final test will be at the Corwen Shears in North Wales on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Smith was third in the Royal Welsh Show All Nations Open final, which produced a surprise winner in Gwion Lloyd Evans.

