Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Wood & Kirwan podium Melbourne Titles kart meeting

Thursday, 8 August 2019, 3:21 pm
Press Release: KartSport New Zealand


With third place finishes in their respective classes, Ryan Wood from Wellington and Maxim Kirwan from Auckland ended up the best of what turned out to be a seven-strong squad of young Kiwi karters who contested the 35th annual City of Melbourne Titles meeting last weekend.

Wood, 15, the reigning New Zealand Rotax DD2 class champion, qualified ninth quickest in the Iame X30 field and after a 10/9/6 run through the heats saved his best until last, setting the fastest race lap in the Final on his way to a weekend best third place.

Kirwan, 8, also improved as the meeting went on, qualifying 12th (out of a 32-strong field) in the Cadet 9 class and finishing 13th in the first heat, 8th in the second and 4th in the third then got as high as P2 in the Final before crossing the finish line in 3rd place.

Invercargill’s Alex Crosbie was the ‘best-of-the-rest’ with 11th in the KA4 Jnr Light final.

Next came reigning NZ Vortex Mini ROK class champion Louis Sharp from Christchurch, who – with fellow Cantabrian Izaak Fletcher – was competing with the Tony Kart Australia team as part of prize packs put together by New Zealand Tony Kart and ROK engine importer Maurice Frost’s Supreme Kart Supplies & Engines business, and WPKA Goldstar series sponsor Manawatu & TRC Toyota.

Sharp qualified 10th quickest in the Cadet 12 class and finished 3rd in the first heat and 5th in the second. He ended up back in 14th place in the third heat and 13th – after going back as far as P20 early on then working his way back forward – in the Final.



On his Australasian debut in the Senior ranks, meanwhile, Aucklander Josh Richmond finished 15th in the Iame X30 class.

Rounding out the results of the Kiwi squad, Alex Patrick qualified 12th but ended up back in 21st place in the KA3 Junior Final, Izaak Fletcher qualified 25th , had a best heat race finish of 12th but crossed the line 26th in Cadet 12, and a dnf in his second heat meant that Zavier Harvey missed the cut in the oversubscribed field and did not qualify to start the Cadet 12 class Final.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from KartSport New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Heracles inexpectatus: Giant Ex-Parrot Discovered

“New Zealand is well known for its giant birds. Not only moa dominated avifaunas, but giant geese and adzebills shared the forest floor, while a giant eagle ruled the skies. But until now, no-one has ever found an extinct giant parrot – anywhere.” More>>

Howard Davis: Sam Brooks' Burn Her Sets Circa Theatre Ablaze

Burn Her is engaging, witty, and exceptionally sharp, with every line of dialogue inserted for a reason and perfectly delivered by the two leads, who manage to command their space without competing against each other. More>>

ALSO:

National Piecon: Pie King Wins Again

Patrick Lam is this year’s Bakels NZ Supreme Pie Awards winner. With this, his seventh win, he is our most awarded baker, clutching his crown in a one-point victory over his opponents with a stunning mince and cheese pie. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: The Rediscovery of Theo Schoon

Split Level View Finder: Theo Schoon and New Zealand Art at Wellington's City Gallery is the first major multimedia retrospective of his work to be assembled since his Rotorua show in 1982 More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 