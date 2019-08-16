Showquest National Final Results

Sacred Heart Girls’ College from New Plymouth took out the top spot at the Showquest National Final, announced today (16 September). Showquest is New Zealand’s largest performing arts competition for schools.

The winning team of students from Sacred Heart Girls’ College dedicated their piece to Gabby Devine, a student from the school who died of cancer in 2015.

Event Manager Lucy Wymer says that participating in Showquest gives the students a chance to learn through experience.

“This programme provides young creative rangatahi with a platform to express themselves. Combining the five key components of drama, dance, technology, music and art to perform a fully formed piece on the day. The students have to work together, developing their leadership, communication and teamwork skills. More than this, we see a huge amount of diversity in the students participating, the themes they choose and how they choose to express those themes.”

Showquest was staged earlier this year in Northland, Invercargill, Christchurch, Nelson, Wellington, Hawkes Bay, Palmerston North, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Auckland. The National Final was judged from a pool of regional first-place winners and awarded by a panel of expert judges from the performing arts sector.

Teams were judged overall on their performance and a number of other aspects outlined below.

Judge Angela Bloomfield, of Shortland Street fame, said she was blown away with the performances.

“Art inspires kids, and offers them an opportunity to connect with their fellow performer in a way no other classroom subject allows,” said the actress. “I felt privileged to be in the hot seat for judging.”



Here is the full list of awards for the Showquest National Final for 2019

1ST Place: Sacred Heart Girls’ College - New Plymouth

2ND Place: Kuranui College - Masterton

3RD Place: Avondale College - Auckland

Highly Commended: Bream Bay College - Whangarei

Choreography: Waiuku College - Waikato

Lighting: Waiuku College - Waikato

Video Wall: Kuranui College - Masterton

Props: Sacred Heart Girls’ College - New Plymouth

Runner Up Props: Avondale College - Auckland

Costume: Lynmore Primary School - Rotorua

Runner Up Costume: Avondale College - Auckland

Drama: Bream Bay College - Whangarei

Music Soundtrack: Bream Bay College - Whangarei

Live Music: Logan Park High School - Dunedin

Theme: Avondale College - Auckland

Runner Up Theme: Tarawera High School - Bay of Plenty

Wearable Art (within a performance): Garin College - Nelson

Wearable Art (separate section): Palmerston North Girls’ High School for Micro Warrior - Palmerston North

Runner Up Wearable Art: Henderson High School for Manifestation - Auckland

Outstanding Rangatahi: Jade Taiaroa - Bream Bay College - Whangarei





