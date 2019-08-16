Showquest National Final Results
Sacred Heart Girls’ College from New Plymouth took out the top spot at the Showquest National Final, announced today (16 September). Showquest is New Zealand’s largest performing arts competition for schools.
The winning team of students from Sacred Heart Girls’ College dedicated their piece to Gabby Devine, a student from the school who died of cancer in 2015.
Event Manager Lucy Wymer says that participating in Showquest gives the students a chance to learn through experience.
“This programme provides young creative rangatahi with a platform to express themselves. Combining the five key components of drama, dance, technology, music and art to perform a fully formed piece on the day. The students have to work together, developing their leadership, communication and teamwork skills. More than this, we see a huge amount of diversity in the students participating, the themes they choose and how they choose to express those themes.”
Showquest was staged earlier this year in Northland, Invercargill, Christchurch, Nelson, Wellington, Hawkes Bay, Palmerston North, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Auckland. The National Final was judged from a pool of regional first-place winners and awarded by a panel of expert judges from the performing arts sector.
Teams were judged overall on their performance and a number of other aspects outlined below.
Judge Angela Bloomfield, of Shortland Street fame, said she was blown away with the performances.
“Art
inspires kids, and offers them an opportunity to connect
with their fellow performer in a way no other classroom
subject allows,” said the actress. “I felt privileged to
be in the hot seat for judging.”
Here is the full list of awards for the Showquest National Final for 2019
1ST Place: Sacred Heart Girls’ College - New Plymouth
2ND Place: Kuranui College - Masterton
3RD Place: Avondale College - Auckland
Highly Commended: Bream Bay College - Whangarei
Choreography: Waiuku College - Waikato
Lighting: Waiuku College - Waikato
Video Wall: Kuranui College - Masterton
Props: Sacred Heart Girls’ College - New Plymouth
Runner Up Props: Avondale College - Auckland
Costume: Lynmore Primary School - Rotorua
Runner Up Costume: Avondale College - Auckland
Drama: Bream Bay College - Whangarei
Music Soundtrack: Bream Bay College - Whangarei
Live Music: Logan Park High School - Dunedin
Theme: Avondale College - Auckland
Runner Up Theme: Tarawera High School - Bay of Plenty
Wearable Art (within a performance): Garin College - Nelson
Wearable Art (separate section): Palmerston North Girls’ High School for Micro Warrior - Palmerston North
Runner Up Wearable Art: Henderson High School for Manifestation - Auckland
Outstanding Rangatahi: Jade Taiaroa - Bream Bay College - Whangarei